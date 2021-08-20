UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Hails Ulema Role For Muharram Peace In Multan Division

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

Commissioner hails Ulema role for Muharram peace in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Friday hailed religious scholars from all schools of thought, traders, besides administration and police of Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran districts for peaceful observance of Ashoora-e-Muharram in an atmosphere of brotherhood.

People mourned the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (Alaih Salam), the grandson of holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and glorified his supreme sacrifice that laid bare the difference between truth and false, right and wrong.

In a meeting with members of peace committees, commissioner said that the credit for peace during Ashoora-e-Muharram goes to religious scholars from different schools of thought who were members of the peace committees.

He also thanked traders for their assistance and praised deputy commissioners and police chiefs of four districts for making good arrangements to facilitate mourners with an effective security cover by virtue of which no unwanted incident was reported from any part of Multan division.

Commissioner also mentioned Wasa, Waste Management Company, Civil Defence and other departments for performing duties efficiently.

Commissioner, accompanying Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali, also visited different parts of the city to review the peace situation.

Deputy commissioner Ali Shahzad, and CCPO Munir Masud Marth gave briefing to them.

