Commissioner Hands Over 47 Rehabilitated Drug Addict Children To Parents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Commissioner hands over 47 rehabilitated drug addict children to parents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud here the other day handed over 47 rehabilitated drug addict children to their parents, during a ceremony held at Rehabilitation Center of Dost Welfare Foundation.

According to the district administration, the commissioner as the chief guest of the ceremony, formally handed over the recovered children to their parents and urged them to take good care of their children, "so that they do not indulge in drugs again." Handing over of the rehabilitated drug children was part of the second phase of Drug Free Peshawar campaign. Dost Foundation had taken into custody 48 drug addict children and shifted them to its rehabilitation center for a three-month treatment programme.

Addressing the ceremony, the commissioner stressed upon the parents that it was their duty to protect their children from such harmful temptations.

The parents praised Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and thanked Riaz Khan Mehsud, while promising that they would do their best to keep their children away from drug addiction.

The ceremony was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan, Assistant Commissioner Political Gul Rehman Marwat, Assistant Commissioners Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi, Misbah Waheed and others.

