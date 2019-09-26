Commissioner hands over bus key to facilitate special children

Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah on Thursday visited Govt. High School for Deaf and Blind Children and Nishtar Special Education Center Kohat and handed over key a bus to help special children in transportation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah on Thursday visited Govt. High school for Deaf and Blind Children and Nishtar Special education Center Kohat and handed over key a bus to help special children in transportation.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Mateeullah Jan, District Social Welfare Officer Kohat Amjad Khan Afridi, heads of concerned institutes and other official were present on the occasion.

Commissioner Kohat visited various sections of both the institutes including classrooms, computer labs, swing rooms and activity rooms.

He was briefed about different problems and facilities being provided to special children in these schools.

Jabbar Shah while giving a key of a bus for special children said that main objective of his visit was to get awareness about the problems of special children, so that funds could be arranged from government's allocations and other donors' agencies.

He said all available resources would be utilized to make both schools model one. He also directed concerned authorities to compile complete data about their needs and demands to take up with government and its subsequent fulfillment.