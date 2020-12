Commissioner hands over masks to Rescue 1122 officials

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood Tuesday handed over face masks and sanitizers provided by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI) to Rescue 1122 officials.

According to District Government spokesman, President RCCI Muhammad Nasir Mirza and Vice President besides, relevant officials of Rescue 1122 were also present on the occasion.