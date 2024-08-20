Commissioner Hands Over New Machinery To MCF For Anti Encroachment Drive
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 09:28 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed on Tuesday handed over new machinery to Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) for accelerating anti encroachment drive in the district.
A spokesman of local administration said here that the commissioner handed over keys of new machinery to the MCF drivers and directed them to utilize this machinery for public welfare purposes by accelerating anti encroachment campaign.
The new machinery including excavators, trucks, dumpers, etc. would also be used for cleanliness of streetlights and removing their faults in addition to installation of new lights and replacement of defective ones.
Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair Watto said that MCF was facing severe lack of field machinery for the last three decades, now it would accelerate all public welfare drives with the help of new machinery.
