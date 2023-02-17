UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Hands Over Relief To PDMA For Turkiye, Syria Quake Victims

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Commissioner hands over relief to PDMA for Turkiye, Syria quake victims

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Division Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi made a detailed visit to Sialkot on Friday.

He handed over the consignment of relief goods for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria to the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

He presided over a meeting of the government officials, reviewed the development projects and inspected the ongoing work at the University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technology Sambrial.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan, Additional Deputy Commissioners Shahid Abbas, Muhammed Iqbal, Deputy Director (DD) Development Raja Yasir, AD Technical Mohsin Ali Riaz were also present.

Commissioner Naveed Haider Shirazi said that more than 300 food hampers, blankets and other items were included in the second batch of goods from Sialkot district to help the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria.

These donations were being sent with the support of members of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Later, the commissioner inspected the work on the development projects at Kashmir Road and other areas under the management of Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP) and expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of work.

He directed the PICIIP officers and contractors of ZKB to to utilise additional resources and machinery for construction of sewerage, water supply, road construction, installation of traffic signals, disposal station and to complete the work of all four lots of water treatment plants as per target.

The commissioner directed that the possibility of THQ Hospital Kotli Loharan for upgradation as District Headquarters Hospital should be evaluated. He said that the administrative officers should visit all institutions including public hospitals, schools regularly and attention should be paid to the attendance, cleanliness and service delivery of the officers and employees.

The commissioner said that the Food Department should prepare for the upcoming wheat procurement campaign. "Pay attention to vegetable and fruit markets and rate lists," he directed the officials. He ordered for improving cleanliness situation in Daska and Pasrur tehsils. He also reviewed the physical and financial progress during his visit to the University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technology and said that the project would be a unique educational project of its kind.

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Technology Syria Punjab Water Visit Road Traffic Gujranwala Progress Sialkot Daska Kotli Loharan Pasrur Sambrial Chamber Market Commerce All From Government Wheat Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

President invites CEC for urgent meeting on electi ..

President invites CEC for urgent meeting on elections

2 minutes ago
 Gross subscriptions written reaches AED4.35 billio ..

Gross subscriptions written reaches AED4.35 billion for Takaful insurance sector ..

1 hour ago
 "Welcome to my heart," Swara tells her husband Fah ..

"Welcome to my heart," Swara tells her husband Fahad

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in Conference of WMO’s Regional ..

UAE participates in Conference of WMO’s Regional Association I in Ethiopia

3 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abra ..

Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abrahamic Family House, a new cent ..

3 hours ago
 SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Doga ..

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as CCPO Lahore

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.