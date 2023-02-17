Commissioner hands over relief to PDMA for Turkiye, Syria quake victims

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Division Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi made a detailed visit to Sialkot on Friday.

He handed over the consignment of relief goods for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria to the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

He presided over a meeting of the government officials, reviewed the development projects and inspected the ongoing work at the University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technology Sambrial.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan, Additional Deputy Commissioners Shahid Abbas, Muhammed Iqbal, Deputy Director (DD) Development Raja Yasir, AD Technical Mohsin Ali Riaz were also present.

Commissioner Naveed Haider Shirazi said that more than 300 food hampers, blankets and other items were included in the second batch of goods from Sialkot district to help the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria.

These donations were being sent with the support of members of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Later, the commissioner inspected the work on the development projects at Kashmir Road and other areas under the management of Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP) and expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of work.

He directed the PICIIP officers and contractors of ZKB to to utilise additional resources and machinery for construction of sewerage, water supply, road construction, installation of traffic signals, disposal station and to complete the work of all four lots of water treatment plants as per target.

The commissioner directed that the possibility of THQ Hospital Kotli Loharan for upgradation as District Headquarters Hospital should be evaluated. He said that the administrative officers should visit all institutions including public hospitals, schools regularly and attention should be paid to the attendance, cleanliness and service delivery of the officers and employees.

The commissioner said that the Food Department should prepare for the upcoming wheat procurement campaign. "Pay attention to vegetable and fruit markets and rate lists," he directed the officials. He ordered for improving cleanliness situation in Daska and Pasrur tehsils. He also reviewed the physical and financial progress during his visit to the University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technology and said that the project would be a unique educational project of its kind.