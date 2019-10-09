Commissioner Hazara approves all proposed development schemes for the promotion of tourism

Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheer ul Islam Wednesday said the tourist spots of the Hazara region are best in the country and its promotion would also enhance economic activities in the area

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheer ul islam Wednesday said the tourist spots of the Hazara region are best in the country and its promotion would also enhance economic activities in the area.

He said this while chairing a high-level meeting for the promotion of tourism in the Hazara division at his office.

Zaheer ul Islam approved all proposed developmental schemes for the promo-tion of tourism in the region and directed deputy commissioners to submit PC-I for the schemes.

The commissioner directed the DCs that for the completion of the tourism schemes in their respective district must make sure and take concrete measures for the preservation of archeological sites with the cooperation of Museum and Archeology department.

To make the tourism sector a source of economic growth in the Hazara divi-sion and for the promotion of tourism must provide the best and modern facil-ities to the tourists who are visiting the Hazara division, Syed Zaheer ul Islam said.

The commissioner disclosed that every year the provincial government provides 20 billion rupees to the tourism department which is being spent on the development and promotion of tourism in the province.

In the meeting, Syed Zaheer ul Islam approved all developmental schemes for the promotion of tourism from DC Abbottabad, Haripur, Manshera, Kohistan and Battagram.

The commissioner also directed the DC to submit other developmental schemes of the districts and remove the speed breakers from their respective areas with the cooperation of C&W and KPHA.