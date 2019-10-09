UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Hazara Approves All Proposed Development Schemes For The Promotion Of Tourism

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 07:41 PM

Commissioner Hazara approves all proposed development schemes for the promotion of tourism

Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheer ul Islam Wednesday said the tourist spots of the Hazara region are best in the country and its promotion would also enhance economic activities in the area

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheer ul islam Wednesday said the tourist spots of the Hazara region are best in the country and its promotion would also enhance economic activities in the area.

He said this while chairing a high-level meeting for the promotion of tourism in the Hazara division at his office.

Zaheer ul Islam approved all proposed developmental schemes for the promo-tion of tourism in the region and directed deputy commissioners to submit PC-I for the schemes.

The commissioner directed the DCs that for the completion of the tourism schemes in their respective district must make sure and take concrete measures for the preservation of archeological sites with the cooperation of Museum and Archeology department.

To make the tourism sector a source of economic growth in the Hazara divi-sion and for the promotion of tourism must provide the best and modern facil-ities to the tourists who are visiting the Hazara division, Syed Zaheer ul Islam said.

The commissioner disclosed that every year the provincial government provides 20 billion rupees to the tourism department which is being spent on the development and promotion of tourism in the province.

In the meeting, Syed Zaheer ul Islam approved all developmental schemes for the promotion of tourism from DC Abbottabad, Haripur, Manshera, Kohistan and Battagram.

The commissioner also directed the DC to submit other developmental schemes of the districts and remove the speed breakers from their respective areas with the cooperation of C&W and KPHA.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Haripur Kohistan All From Government Best Billion

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Sir John Lorimer

30 minutes ago

‘Abu Dhabi Moments&#039; launches

30 minutes ago

RTA, du sign MoU to provide free WiFi onboard buse ..

30 minutes ago

KP Special Police Officers Bill published

3 minutes ago

Turkish Operation in North Syria Complies With Int ..

3 minutes ago

UNSC Urges 'Maximum Restraint' in Syria as Turkey ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.