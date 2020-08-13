Commissioner Hazara bans all illegal constructions in KDA area

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) ::The first meeting of the board of Authority of Kagan Development Authority (KDA) was held at Commissioner House on Thursday under the Chairmanship of Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud in which it was decided to ban all kinds of illegal constructions in KDA area.

The meeting also decided to remove encroachments on government lands. The meeting elected Dr. Aimal Zaman as the Chairman of the Board of Authority of KDA, while Zahid Idrees Mufti, Sahibzada Muhammad Shoaib and Members of the Authority including Mohammad Siddique, Director General KDA Mohammad Asif and other concerned officers also attended the meeting.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Secretary Muhammad Abid Majeed also attended the meeting via video link from Peshawar. During the meeting, issues related to regularization of basic tourism facilities, constructions in the areas under the jurisdiction of KDA including Khagan, Naran, Balakot and Sugaran were discussed in detail, and important decisions were taken in this regard.

The Director General KDA also gave a detailed briefing to the meeting regarding the authority. In order to remove the encroachments, a committee comprising representatives of KDA, District Administration Mansehra, Irrigation Department, EPA and NHA was constituted at the meeting, which will fully identify all the encroachments and submit its report within 20 days.

The process of removing the encroachments will then begin. The meeting also decided to ensure the implementation of precautionary measures against the Corona virus in tourism and pledged not to compromise on these SOPs.

He directed the government to make available tourist facilities in the areas under its jurisdiction, tree planting and its protection, elimination of encroachments, construction planning and regulation, sanitation, environmental protection and protection against corona virus. Take special and priority steps to implement SOPs.