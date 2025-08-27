Commissioner Hazara Calls For Joint Strategy To Tackle Urban Flooding In Abbottabad
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Hazara Division, Fayaz Ali Shah, chaired a follow-up meeting on Wednesday to review measures for addressing the growing challenge of urban flooding in Abbottabad, emphasizing the need for an urgent and integrated strategy.
Commissioner was briefed on the causes of urban flooding, highlighting the poor drainage system and widespread encroachments. Departments also updated the Commissioner on ongoing challenges and initiatives.
Fayaz Ali Shah directed all institutions to work under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner to prepare a comprehensive plan for the removal of encroachments and launch a coordinated anti-encroachment campaign. He further instructed Cantonment Board, TMO, and WSSCA to initiate pilot projects in selected areas, focusing on cleanliness drives, awareness campaigns, and proper waste disposal arrangements for shopkeepers.
RPO Hazara suggested extending such projects to upscale neighborhoods, while also establishing a sustainable system for waste removal from main roads and plazas.
The Commissioner also stressed public awareness, directing educational institutions to hold competitions, wall art activities, and campaigns to promote civic responsibility. He said citizens must play their role in keeping the environment clean, turning Abbottabad into a model, clean, and green city.
The meeting was attended by RPO Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti, Station Commander Abbottabad, Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram, CEO Cantonment board Umar Masoom Wazir, TMO, WSSCA, and representatives from other relevant departments.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President Zardari expresses grief over demise of veteran journalist Aamir Mehmood23 seconds ago
-
Secretary reviews healthcare services in Loralai division, emphasizes urgent measures25 seconds ago
-
DC reviews flood preparedness, assures relief facilities32 seconds ago
-
KP Govt. decides to divide academic session in spring, fall semesters35 seconds ago
-
Rescue on wheels: CDA to launch 12 stations and motorbike service in Capital42 seconds ago
-
UoG cricket team triumphs in friendly matches at Turbat45 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Hazara calls for joint strategy to tackle urban flooding in Abbottabad48 seconds ago
-
DIG Loralai Division vows to eradicate crime and rebuild public trust11 minutes ago
-
UoS holds anti-begging awareness exhibition31 minutes ago
-
Torrential rains claim a human life after kacha house caved in following land sliding in AJK village31 minutes ago
-
AIOU to commence examinations from September 1,31 minutes ago
-
Police launch awareness campaign against drugs at medical college31 minutes ago