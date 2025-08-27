Open Menu

Commissioner Hazara Calls For Joint Strategy To Tackle Urban Flooding In Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Hazara Division, Fayaz Ali Shah, chaired a follow-up meeting on Wednesday to review measures for addressing the growing challenge of urban flooding in Abbottabad, emphasizing the need for an urgent and integrated strategy.

Commissioner was briefed on the causes of urban flooding, highlighting the poor drainage system and widespread encroachments. Departments also updated the Commissioner on ongoing challenges and initiatives.

Fayaz Ali Shah directed all institutions to work under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner to prepare a comprehensive plan for the removal of encroachments and launch a coordinated anti-encroachment campaign. He further instructed Cantonment Board, TMO, and WSSCA to initiate pilot projects in selected areas, focusing on cleanliness drives, awareness campaigns, and proper waste disposal arrangements for shopkeepers.

RPO Hazara suggested extending such projects to upscale neighborhoods, while also establishing a sustainable system for waste removal from main roads and plazas.

The Commissioner also stressed public awareness, directing educational institutions to hold competitions, wall art activities, and campaigns to promote civic responsibility. He said citizens must play their role in keeping the environment clean, turning Abbottabad into a model, clean, and green city.

The meeting was attended by RPO Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti, Station Commander Abbottabad, Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram, CEO Cantonment board Umar Masoom Wazir, TMO, WSSCA, and representatives from other relevant departments.

