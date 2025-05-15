Commissioner Hazara Calls For Service Delivery Reforms Across All Sectors In Abbottabad
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2025 | 10:57 PM
Commissioner Hazara Division Fayaz Ali Shah Thursday paid an official visit to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office Abbottabad, where he chaired a high-level meeting of district department heads to review administrative performance and service delivery
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Commissioner Hazara Division Fayaz Ali Shah Thursday paid an official visit to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office Abbottabad, where he chaired a high-level meeting of district department heads to review administrative performance and service delivery.
The commissioner presided over a comprehensive session attended by heads of district departments, during which detailed briefings were presented on the departments’ performance, challenges, and public service initiatives.
In his remarks, Commissioner Fayaz Ali Shah emphasized the need for improvements in key sectors including health, education, agriculture, livestock, public health, and municipal services. He directed concerned officials to ensure efficient service delivery and enhance facilities for the citizens of Abbottabad and surrounding areas.
The deputy commissioner presented an in-depth overview of the district administration’s performance, while representatives from the Education, Health, Public Health, TMAs of Abbottabad, Havelian, Lora, and Lower Tanawal, Livestock, Agriculture, and Social Welfare departments shared updates on their respective areas.
Senior officials included Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Gohar Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Azki Fatima, District Health Officer Dr. Shakeel Sarwar, Secretary to Commissioner Aiza Qureshi, XEN Communication & Works (Buildings & Highways), CEO WASA, MS DHQ Hospital Abbottabad, District Directors of Agriculture and Livestock, and TMOs from multiple tehsils, among others.
The commissioner appreciated the efforts of the district administration and directed all departments to work in close coordination to address public grievances and further streamline development initiatives in the region.
Recent Stories
Modi’s political capital, myth of military dominance shattered after Pakistan ..
Senate passes resolution praising armed forces for defending country’s territo ..
Deputy Speaker, German envoy emphasis for enhancing bilateral parliamentary coop ..
Commissioner Hazara calls for service delivery reforms across all sectors in Abb ..
IGP Rizvi chairs command conference to boost policing standard
IHC serves notices on appeal against sentences of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi
Balochistan Education Minister vows to eliminate cheating culture for interest o ..
Nation stands united to mark Thanksgiving Day on Friday : Atta Tarar
Ambassador Rahim Hayat highlights bilateral trade, investment opportunities for ..
Former DG WCLA, Kamran Lashari resigns
Fleet of 100 autonomous electric mining trucks launched at World's first 5G-A op ..
Buledi congratulates candidates passed PCS, CSS examinations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Modi’s political capital, myth of military dominance shattered after Pakistan victory: Experts2 minutes ago
-
Senate passes resolution praising armed forces for defending country’s territorial integrity2 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker, German envoy emphasis for enhancing bilateral parliamentary cooperation2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara calls for service delivery reforms across all sectors in Abbottabad2 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi chairs command conference to boost policing standard2 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices on appeal against sentences of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi11 minutes ago
-
Nation stands united to mark Thanksgiving Day on Friday : Atta Tarar11 minutes ago
-
Former DG WCLA, Kamran Lashari resigns11 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to observe May 16 as "Day of Gratitude" in honor of national unity, armed forces10 minutes ago
-
Police committed to protecting citizens' lives, property: RPO10 minutes ago
-
IGP KP directs strict security for foreign nationals; CPEC projects7 minutes ago
-
GB Assembly lauds Pakistan Armed Forces, martyrs7 minutes ago