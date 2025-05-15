Commissioner Hazara calls for service delivery reforms across all sectors in Abbottabad

Commissioner Hazara Division Fayaz Ali Shah Thursday paid an official visit to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office Abbottabad, where he chaired a high-level meeting of district department heads to review administrative performance and service delivery

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Commissioner Hazara Division Fayaz Ali Shah Thursday paid an official visit to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office Abbottabad, where he chaired a high-level meeting of district department heads to review administrative performance and service delivery.

The commissioner presided over a comprehensive session attended by heads of district departments, during which detailed briefings were presented on the departments’ performance, challenges, and public service initiatives.

In his remarks, Commissioner Fayaz Ali Shah emphasized the need for improvements in key sectors including health, education, agriculture, livestock, public health, and municipal services. He directed concerned officials to ensure efficient service delivery and enhance facilities for the citizens of Abbottabad and surrounding areas.

The deputy commissioner presented an in-depth overview of the district administration’s performance, while representatives from the Education, Health, Public Health, TMAs of Abbottabad, Havelian, Lora, and Lower Tanawal, Livestock, Agriculture, and Social Welfare departments shared updates on their respective areas.

Senior officials included Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Gohar Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Azki Fatima, District Health Officer Dr. Shakeel Sarwar, Secretary to Commissioner Aiza Qureshi, XEN Communication & Works (Buildings & Highways), CEO WASA, MS DHQ Hospital Abbottabad, District Directors of Agriculture and Livestock, and TMOs from multiple tehsils, among others.

The commissioner appreciated the efforts of the district administration and directed all departments to work in close coordination to address public grievances and further streamline development initiatives in the region.