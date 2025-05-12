Open Menu

Commissioner Hazara Chairs Key Meeting With NHA On Installation Of Toll Plazas In Abbottabad And Mansehra

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Commissioner Hazara chairs key meeting with NHA on installation of toll plazas in Abbottabad and Mansehra

Commissioner Hazara Division, Fayyaz Ali Shah Monday presided over an important meeting with senior officials of the National Highway Authority (NHA) to discuss the installation of toll plazas in Abbottabad and Mansehra district

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Commissioner Hazara Division, Fayyaz Ali Shah Monday presided over an important meeting with senior officials of the National Highway Authority (NHA) to discuss the installation of toll plazas in Abbottabad and Mansehra districts.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Abbottabad and Mansehra, Member NHA (North), General Manager (Northern Areas), General Manager (Revenue), Director Maintenance from NHA Headquarters Islamabad, along with Director and Deputy Director Maintenance from the regional offices.

During the session, comprehensive discussions were held on the proposed sites, operational framework and the expected impact of the toll plazas on traffic management and revenue generation.

Commissioner Fayyaz Ali Shah emphasized the importance of ensuring transparency, public convenience, and efficient implementation.

He issued clear directives to the concerned officers for timely coordination and resolution of technical and administrative matters. The initiative aims to streamline traffic flow, enhance road infrastructure funding, and improve commuter experience across the region.

Recent Stories

Nurses honoured on Int'l Nurses Day

Nurses honoured on Int'l Nurses Day

4 minutes ago
 Rupee value improves, dollar becomes cheaper in in ..

Rupee value improves, dollar becomes cheaper in interbank

4 minutes ago
 COAS inquires after soldiers, innocent civilians w ..

COAS inquires after soldiers, innocent civilians wounded during Operation Bunyan ..

31 minutes ago
 Delegation visits Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hos ..

Delegation visits Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital on PM’s directives

4 minutes ago
 All private, public sector educational institution ..

All private, public sector educational institutions in AJK to be opened May 13

4 minutes ago
 Gold prices see major decline in Pakistan, drop ov ..

Gold prices see major decline in Pakistan, drop over Rs10,000 per tola

46 minutes ago
Actress Sanam Saeed confirms she Is expecting her ..

Actress Sanam Saeed confirms she Is expecting her first child

50 minutes ago
 Govt plans fruit tree plantation initiative along ..

Govt plans fruit tree plantation initiative along highways to boost revenue, fig ..

2 minutes ago
 CCP approves majority acquisition of lotte Chemica ..

CCP approves majority acquisition of lotte Chemical by AsiaPak, Montage Oil

2 minutes ago
 Farmers urged to use quality paddy seeds

Farmers urged to use quality paddy seeds

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hazara chairs key meeting with NHA on ..

Commissioner Hazara chairs key meeting with NHA on installation of toll plazas i ..

2 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police, district administration pay tri ..

Rawalpindi Police, district administration pay tribute to Pakistan Army

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan