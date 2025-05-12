Commissioner Hazara chairs key meeting with NHA on installation of toll plazas in Abbottabad and Mansehra

Commissioner Hazara Division, Fayyaz Ali Shah Monday presided over an important meeting with senior officials of the National Highway Authority (NHA) to discuss the installation of toll plazas in Abbottabad and Mansehra district

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Commissioner Hazara Division, Fayyaz Ali Shah Monday presided over an important meeting with senior officials of the National Highway Authority (NHA) to discuss the installation of toll plazas in Abbottabad and Mansehra districts.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Abbottabad and Mansehra, Member NHA (North), General Manager (Northern Areas), General Manager (Revenue), Director Maintenance from NHA Headquarters Islamabad, along with Director and Deputy Director Maintenance from the regional offices.

During the session, comprehensive discussions were held on the proposed sites, operational framework and the expected impact of the toll plazas on traffic management and revenue generation.

Commissioner Fayyaz Ali Shah emphasized the importance of ensuring transparency, public convenience, and efficient implementation.

He issued clear directives to the concerned officers for timely coordination and resolution of technical and administrative matters. The initiative aims to streamline traffic flow, enhance road infrastructure funding, and improve commuter experience across the region.