- Home
- Pakistan
- Commissioner Hazara chairs key meeting with NHA on installation of toll plazas in Abbottabad and Man ..
Commissioner Hazara Chairs Key Meeting With NHA On Installation Of Toll Plazas In Abbottabad And Mansehra
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 09:20 PM
Commissioner Hazara Division, Fayyaz Ali Shah Monday presided over an important meeting with senior officials of the National Highway Authority (NHA) to discuss the installation of toll plazas in Abbottabad and Mansehra district
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Commissioner Hazara Division, Fayyaz Ali Shah Monday presided over an important meeting with senior officials of the National Highway Authority (NHA) to discuss the installation of toll plazas in Abbottabad and Mansehra districts.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Abbottabad and Mansehra, Member NHA (North), General Manager (Northern Areas), General Manager (Revenue), Director Maintenance from NHA Headquarters Islamabad, along with Director and Deputy Director Maintenance from the regional offices.
During the session, comprehensive discussions were held on the proposed sites, operational framework and the expected impact of the toll plazas on traffic management and revenue generation.
Commissioner Fayyaz Ali Shah emphasized the importance of ensuring transparency, public convenience, and efficient implementation.
He issued clear directives to the concerned officers for timely coordination and resolution of technical and administrative matters. The initiative aims to streamline traffic flow, enhance road infrastructure funding, and improve commuter experience across the region.
Recent Stories
Nurses honoured on Int'l Nurses Day
Rupee value improves, dollar becomes cheaper in interbank
COAS inquires after soldiers, innocent civilians wounded during Operation Bunyan ..
Delegation visits Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital on PM’s directives
All private, public sector educational institutions in AJK to be opened May 13
Gold prices see major decline in Pakistan, drop over Rs10,000 per tola
Actress Sanam Saeed confirms she Is expecting her first child
Govt plans fruit tree plantation initiative along highways to boost revenue, fig ..
CCP approves majority acquisition of lotte Chemical by AsiaPak, Montage Oil
Farmers urged to use quality paddy seeds
Commissioner Hazara chairs key meeting with NHA on installation of toll plazas i ..
Rawalpindi Police, district administration pay tribute to Pakistan Army
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Resolution submitted in Punjab Assembly on great success of Pak Armed Forces4 minutes ago
-
COAS inquires after soldiers, innocent civilians wounded during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos31 minutes ago
-
Delegation visits Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital on PM’s directives4 minutes ago
-
Govt plans fruit tree plantation initiative along highways to boost revenue, fight climate change2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara chairs key meeting with NHA on installation of toll plazas in Abbottabad and Man ..2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police, district administration pay tribute to Pakistan Army2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, India DGMOs hold first round of talks, agree to uphold ceasefire1 hour ago
-
Five killed in car accident7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan welcomes announcement of dissolution of Kurdistan Workers' Party7 minutes ago
-
Privatization of 24 state-owned entities approved, PIA among first phase targets: NA told10 minutes ago
-
FDA holds public gatherings for Tashakur7 minutes ago
-
Agri scientists urged for addressing agrarian challenges7 minutes ago