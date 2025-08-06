Commissioner Hazara Chairs Meeting On Dengue Prevention; DCs, DHOs Join Via Video Link
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2025 | 11:03 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) A high-level meeting on dengue prevention and control was held via video link here Wednesday under the chairmanship of Commissioner Hazara Division, Fayaz Ali Shah. Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers (DHOs) from all districts of the division participated in the session.
During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioners provided detailed briefings on preventive measures and control strategies implemented in their respective districts. Commissioner Fayaz Ali Shah emphasized the need to reassess ongoing anti-dengue initiatives and called for immediate reporting to the Commissioner’s Office in case of any requirement for resources or technical assistance to ensure swift and effective action.
He instructed all Deputy Commissioners to record short video messages on dengue prevention and disseminate them through their official social media platforms to enhance public awareness about precautionary measures.
Furthermore, the Commissioner directed that focal persons be appointed in all government offices for dengue-related monitoring. He stressed that in the event of a surge in dengue cases in any area, prompt and coordinated interventions must be executed without delay.
Commissioner Fayaz Ali Shah also underscored the importance of establishing dedicated dengue wards in all public and private hospitals. He called for urgent fumigation drives in affected areas, regular cleaning of tire shops and other locations prone to stagnant water, and the launch of a robust awareness campaign to educate the public.
Concluding the meeting, the Commissioner declared dengue a serious public health concern and urged all relevant departments to take joint, well-organized, and proactive measures to safeguard the health of citizens across Hazara Division.
