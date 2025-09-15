Commissioner Hazara Chairs Meeting On Dengue Prevention
Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 07:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Hazara Division on Monday chaired a video-link meeting to review the current dengue situation and preventive measures.
The meeting was attended by all Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers.
During the session, the Commissioner thoroughly reviewed preparations and arrangements in all districts and issued multiple directives to ensure effective implementation. He emphasized that all departments must adopt a coordinated and practical strategy for dengue prevention and control, so that maximum relief could be provided to the public.
The Commissioner instructed that regular indoor and outdoor fumigation sprays be carried out in all districts. Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers were directed to issue awareness messages through social media, print, and electronic media.
Public gatherings should be organized in hotspot areas under the supervision of the respective Assistant Commissioners or Lady ACs/ADCs, where health department representatives would provide awareness and practical demonstrations.
Furthermore, all male and female District education Officers were directed to ensure that students are briefed about dengue prevention during morning assemblies, enabling them to convey the same awareness to their families at home. Hospitals were instructed to provide special care for dengue patients, while cleanliness and improved arrangements in dengue wards must be ensured at all costs.
The Commissioner reaffirmed his commitment that all concerned departments will exert their full energies and, through collective efforts, protect the public from the spread of dengue.
