Commissioner Hazara chairs meeting regarding cleanliness of Lake Saif ul Malook

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hazara Mutahir Zeb Thursday chaired a meeting regarding the cleanliness of Lake Saif ul Malook and raising public awareness.

In the meeting District Administration Mansehra, members of Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) and officials of Meezan Pvt. Ltd. were also present.

It was informed at the meeting that Meezan Private Limited Company would provide dustbins and signboards to the KDA on which various messages regarding cleanliness would be written for the awareness of the public.

It was also decided in the meeting that a joint cleaning drive would be started in Kaghan valley and Saif ul Malook to aware people. Commissioner Hazara Mutahir Zeb also lauded the efforts of district administration Manshera, KDA and Meezan Company.