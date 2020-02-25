UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Hazara Chairs Meeting Regarding Development Of Tourism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:45 PM

Commissioner Hazara chairs meeting regarding development of tourism

Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer ul Islam Tuesday said that before the upcoming tourist season provides all sorts of facilities for tourists at Lake Saif ul Malook

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer ul islam Tuesday said that before the upcoming tourist season provides all sorts of facilities for tourists at Lake Saif ul Malook.

He said this while chairing a meeting regarding the promotion of tourism at his office.

Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Capt. (R) Aurangzeb Haider told the commissioner Hazara division that Wildlife department has proposed to make a parking area and installation of new beautiful cabins one kilometer ahead of Lake Saiful Malook.

Zaheer ul Islam directed DC Manshera and DFO Wildlife department to immediately make the budget for the parking area and steel cabins and sent it to the Tourism department to start the work timely.

The Commissioner ordered DFO Wildlife to level and clean the parking area and install new cabins and allot to the people having old cabins, must remove old and ugly cabins from all around the lake to maintain the beauty and cleanliness in the lake area.

He also ordered to stop the entry of Afghan refugees in Kaghan valley as they start their own stalls anywhere without permission, do not allow parking near lake Saif ul Malook and also remove all sorts of encroachments around the lake.

Zaheer ul Islam said that district administration Mansehra and Kaghan Development Authority should work together and complete the task as soon as possible, all concerned officer would come with preparation in the next meeting, call MD NHA, Mansehra, Naran, Jalkhad, Wapda and Telephones departments officials for next meeting to reinstall electricity polls, restoration of telephone lines and reconstruction of roads make possible, the commissioner adding said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Electricity Budget Mansehra NHA All From Refugee

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death of ..

21 minutes ago

Hamed bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX 2020

51 minutes ago

US military forces arrive in UAE to participate in ..

1 hour ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohamed H ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed visits UMEX, SIMTEX 2020

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.