Commissioner Hazara chairs meeting regarding development of tourism

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer ul islam Tuesday said that before the upcoming tourist season provides all sorts of facilities for tourists at Lake Saif ul Malook.

He said this while chairing a meeting regarding the promotion of tourism at his office.

Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Capt. (R) Aurangzeb Haider told the commissioner Hazara division that Wildlife department has proposed to make a parking area and installation of new beautiful cabins one kilometer ahead of Lake Saiful Malook.

Zaheer ul Islam directed DC Manshera and DFO Wildlife department to immediately make the budget for the parking area and steel cabins and sent it to the Tourism department to start the work timely.

The Commissioner ordered DFO Wildlife to level and clean the parking area and install new cabins and allot to the people having old cabins, must remove old and ugly cabins from all around the lake to maintain the beauty and cleanliness in the lake area.

He also ordered to stop the entry of Afghan refugees in Kaghan valley as they start their own stalls anywhere without permission, do not allow parking near lake Saif ul Malook and also remove all sorts of encroachments around the lake.

Zaheer ul Islam said that district administration Mansehra and Kaghan Development Authority should work together and complete the task as soon as possible, all concerned officer would come with preparation in the next meeting, call MD NHA, Mansehra, Naran, Jalkhad, Wapda and Telephones departments officials for next meeting to reinstall electricity polls, restoration of telephone lines and reconstruction of roads make possible, the commissioner adding said.