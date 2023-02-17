Commissioner Hazara, DC Abbottabad and Haripur transferred

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Following the directives of the provincial government, Commissioner Hazara division, DCs and police officers of the region Friday have been transferred.

According to the notification issued by the KP government, the Commissioner of Hazara division Shaukat Ali Yousufzai has been transferred to Kohat while the Secretary KP Industries department Amir Sultan Tareen has been appointed new Commissioner of Hazara division.

In a similar way, the deputy commissioner of Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Administration department and Khalid Iqbal Director General MEP has been appointed as the new DC of Abbottabad.

DC Haripur Muhammad Fawad has also been transferred to the Establishment division where DC Bannu Oun Haider Gondal has been appointed as DC Haripur, District Police Officer Haripur Imran Shahid has been moved to CPO. In contrast, Muhammad Umer Khan has been appointed as DPO Haripur.

Additional Superintendent Police Haripur Ayaz Khan has been transferred and appointed as DPO Mohmand district.