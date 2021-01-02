Commissioner Hazara directs DCs to submit actual corona related death toll report

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) ::Hazara Division Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud Saturday while alerting Deputy Commissioners of all the districts of Hazara Division about the second more dangerous wave of Coronavirus directed them to gather a complete and comprehensive data about corona related death toll in the public or private hospitals.

He said that for the collection of actual data, the rural areas of all the districts of Hazara division should be visited by them and a full survey of HVs should be carried out to find out the number of deaths from coronavirus and other diseases and provide complete data within a week.

He further said that in the anti-polio drive to be held from January 11 to January 15, children up to the age of five years must be vaccinated against polio.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting on anti-polio campaign, Corona, Dengue and illegal deforestation in Hazara Division at his office here.

Deputy Commissioners of Districts, District Health Officers, District Police Officer Abbottabad, WHO Representative, Chief Conservator Forest Hazara, Conservator Forest, EPI, Secretary to Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Political, EPI Apart from the staff, other concerned officers were also present.

During the meeting, officials of relevant departments gave a detailed briefing on polio, corona virus, dengue and illegal deforestation.

It was informed in the meeting that 906881 children up to the age of five years would be vaccinated against polio in the anti-polio campaign starting from January 11 to January 15 in Hazara Division for which 4315 polio teams, centers at 119 bases and 391 fix centers have been set up which will be monitored by 1357 supervisors.

Commissioner Hazara was also briefed about Corona and Dengue in the meeting. Commissioner Hazara Riaz Khan Mehsud said that if our country is compared to other countries, especially from Europe or India, thanks to the special mercy of Allah Almighty and the good measures of the government, our country was protected from more losses.

The meeting also discussed the statistics of the anti-polio campaign on which Commissioner Hazara directed that in this campaign the children, who are denied, polio vaccinations should be covered at all costs and special attention should be given to the children in the districts who were left without polio vaccines in the next campaign.

He said that a report should also be given in the districts where there is a problem of DHO, EPI or other staff. He said that if the polio data of the district was not received in time, he would be held responsible. There will be concerned DC and DHO. He further said that wherever there is any problem, the concerned DC should be informed.

Commissioner Hazara said that we have already implemented section 144 on deforestation in Hazara Division. If illegal harvesting would be taking place despite of this, strict action should be taken against them in accordance with the law.