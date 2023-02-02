UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Hazara Directs District Admin Abbottabad To Further Improve Its Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 11:20 AM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Thursday chaired a meeting of district administration officers. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat briefed him in detail regarding district administration performance.

Shaukat Ali Yousufzai reviewed the performance and emphasized to further improve the performance, delivery of services to the people, the solution to traffic issues, removal of encroachments, speedy decisions on revenue court cases and access to people visiting the district administration offices.

He also underlined the importance of the priority solution of their problems while improving the performance further and directed Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad to take action against the officers and officials who violated the law and improve the performance to provide better services to the people of Abbottabad.

Commissioner Hazara Division visited the Resource and Communication Center Abbottabad established in DC Office Abbottabad which is providing its services as District Performance Management and Resource Management, the performance and report of the district departments are inspected and the performance is evaluated.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat gave a briefing regarding Safe City CCTV Monitoring, Geographic Information System, District Performance Management and Communication System.

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Jibril Raza briefed regarding Revenue Court Cases and the computerization of land records.

ADC Abbas Khan Afridi gave a briefing on Finance and Planning, ADC Relief and Human Rights Rabia Sajjad briefed commissioner Hazara on relief and human rights while Assistant Commissioner Saqlain Saleem briefed on encroachment operation and revenue services.

