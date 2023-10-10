Commissioner Hazara directs for concrete measrues for electricity theft and bill recoveries

Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Tuesday, while leading a concerted effort to combat electricity theft, enhance bill collection, and recover dues in the region, stressed the importance of strengthening institutions, delivering public services, and fostering transparency in this mission

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Tuesday, while leading a concerted effort to combat electricity theft, enhance bill collection, and recover dues in the region, stressed the importance of strengthening institutions, delivering public services, and fostering transparency in this mission.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at his office to discuss issues related to electricity theft and bill recovery. The meeting was attended by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Muhammad Aijaz Khan, Deputy Commissioners from Hazara Division, and Additional SEs from PESCO Circles.

Commissioner Hazara has set a target of achieving 100% success in electricity theft prevention and bill collection for all three circles of Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO). He outlined the need to prioritize electricity bill collection, prevent theft, and improve tax collection and border management for the nation's progress.

He said that task forces have been set up at the district level, led by Deputy Commissioners to ensure success of the campaign. They will identify areas requiring bill collection, track electricity theft, and identify where meters and transformers need attention. The collaboration between the administration and the police is paramount in this endeavor.

Currently, Hazara Division boasts a 99% recovery rate for taxes and electricity bill collection. Commissioner Hazara urged the swift expansion of coverage to areas like Battagram and Torghar, setting district-level targets for the remaining industrial units.

He emphasized the importance of sharing daily recovery data between PESCO Circle officers and Deputy Commissioners, with incentives for achieving targets and consequences for those falling short.

Commissioner Hazara also stressed the immediate installation of missing meters, particularly in Torghar. He urged circle officers to maintain a thorough understanding of their respective areas, including meters, line losses, and outstanding dues.

Zaheer ul islam concluded by highlighting the necessity of rectifying the entire system of WAPDA to eradicate electricity theft. He emphasized the prevention of transformer theft and accurate monthly meter readings, expressing confidence that with good deeds, success would follow. Furthermore, he warned that the WAPDA department could face closure if it fails to rectify itself, calling for the restoration of public trust in government institutions.

During the meeting, it was revealed that the recovery rate for electricity bills in the private sector of the Hazara division is 96.5%, while the government sector stands at 78%, resulting in a total recovery rate of 49.93%.

Assistant PESCO Circle Two reported a private sector recovery rate of 92.6%, with the government at 8.8%, while Assistant PESCO Circle Three highlighted a remarkable 154% recovery rate in all three districts of Kohistan.