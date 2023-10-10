Open Menu

Commissioner Hazara Directs For Concrete Measrues For Electricity Theft And Bill Recoveries

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Commissioner Hazara directs for concrete measrues for electricity theft and bill recoveries

Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Tuesday, while leading a concerted effort to combat electricity theft, enhance bill collection, and recover dues in the region, stressed the importance of strengthening institutions, delivering public services, and fostering transparency in this mission

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Tuesday, while leading a concerted effort to combat electricity theft, enhance bill collection, and recover dues in the region, stressed the importance of strengthening institutions, delivering public services, and fostering transparency in this mission.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at his office to discuss issues related to electricity theft and bill recovery. The meeting was attended by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Muhammad Aijaz Khan, Deputy Commissioners from Hazara Division, and Additional SEs from PESCO Circles.

Commissioner Hazara has set a target of achieving 100% success in electricity theft prevention and bill collection for all three circles of Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO). He outlined the need to prioritize electricity bill collection, prevent theft, and improve tax collection and border management for the nation's progress.

He said that task forces have been set up at the district level, led by Deputy Commissioners to ensure success of the campaign. They will identify areas requiring bill collection, track electricity theft, and identify where meters and transformers need attention. The collaboration between the administration and the police is paramount in this endeavor.

Currently, Hazara Division boasts a 99% recovery rate for taxes and electricity bill collection. Commissioner Hazara urged the swift expansion of coverage to areas like Battagram and Torghar, setting district-level targets for the remaining industrial units.

He emphasized the importance of sharing daily recovery data between PESCO Circle officers and Deputy Commissioners, with incentives for achieving targets and consequences for those falling short.

Commissioner Hazara also stressed the immediate installation of missing meters, particularly in Torghar. He urged circle officers to maintain a thorough understanding of their respective areas, including meters, line losses, and outstanding dues.

Zaheer ul islam concluded by highlighting the necessity of rectifying the entire system of WAPDA to eradicate electricity theft. He emphasized the prevention of transformer theft and accurate monthly meter readings, expressing confidence that with good deeds, success would follow. Furthermore, he warned that the WAPDA department could face closure if it fails to rectify itself, calling for the restoration of public trust in government institutions.

During the meeting, it was revealed that the recovery rate for electricity bills in the private sector of the Hazara division is 96.5%, while the government sector stands at 78%, resulting in a total recovery rate of 49.93%.

Assistant PESCO Circle Two reported a private sector recovery rate of 92.6%, with the government at 8.8%, while Assistant PESCO Circle Three highlighted a remarkable 154% recovery rate in all three districts of Kohistan.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Electricity WAPDA Company Progress Circle Kohistan Border All From Government PESCO

Recent Stories

SAU scholar selected best scientists list

SAU scholar selected best scientists list

27 minutes ago
 UEFA says abandoning plans to re-admit Russian und ..

UEFA says abandoning plans to re-admit Russian under-17 teams

26 minutes ago
 Bilawal for ensuring education, safety of girls

Bilawal for ensuring education, safety of girls

26 minutes ago
 UoP observes World Mental Health Day

UoP observes World Mental Health Day

26 minutes ago
 Rally organized to express solidarity with Palesti ..

Rally organized to express solidarity with Palestine people

26 minutes ago
 PM for trickle-down effect of SIFC initiatives in ..

PM for trickle-down effect of SIFC initiatives in each province

26 minutes ago
MoST starts work on National STI Policy implementa ..

MoST starts work on National STI Policy implementation framework

26 minutes ago
 Baqar suspends MS 2-A hospital, SHO, headmuhrer of ..

Baqar suspends MS 2-A hospital, SHO, headmuhrer of PS Sukhkun

26 minutes ago
 Cheques distribution ceremony held at main campus ..

Cheques distribution ceremony held at main campus of SMBBMU Larkana

27 minutes ago
 CM orders reconduct of MDCAT-2023, refers matter t ..

CM orders reconduct of MDCAT-2023, refers matter to FIA for inquiry

27 minutes ago
 Quetta Customs seizes goods worth of Rs 450 mln in ..

Quetta Customs seizes goods worth of Rs 450 mln in first week of October

27 minutes ago
 Man killed in road accident in Quetta

Man killed in road accident in Quetta

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan