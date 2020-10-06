UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Hazara Directs For Timely Completion Of KKH In Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 10:43 PM

Commissioner Hazara directs for timely completion of KKH in Abbottabad

Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mahsood Tuesday directed the National Highways Authority (NHA) and provincial authorities to immediately start construction of Karakoram Highway (KKH) from Fawara Chowk to Ayub Medical College Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ):Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mahsood Tuesday directed the National Highways Authority (NHA) and provincial authorities to immediately start construction of Karakoram Highway (KKH) from Fawara Chowk to Ayub Medical College Abbottabad.

He said this while chairing a meeting regarding the KKH reconstruction project at his office.

Riaz Khan ordered all concerned departments to take concrete measures for the timely completion of the project.

He also directed to make a comprehensive plan to protect the road from flash flood and also construct a sewerage system on both sides of the roads.

Commissioner directed departments prohibit overloading, identify encroachment on either side of the KKH and remove it immediately, also remove electricity and PTCL poles, water supply and sui gas pipelines.

creating hurdles in traffic flow.

While briefing the meeting NHA officials said that in the light of directives issued by the commissioner's office the reconstruction of KKH in Abbottabad has been started in three phases.

According to the breakup of the statistics, during the first phase of the work from FF center to Narian road 1800 meter double carriage road with the cost of 84.302 million rupees would be constructed, from Narian to Bank Al-Falah 1900 meter road with the cost of 140.242 million rupees, from Bank Al-Falah to Mirpur 2900 meter road would be reconstructed.

It was informed to the meeting that for an effective drainage system, at different places of KKH box culverts and pipe culverts would be constructed while all service lines would be gathered to avoid day to day problems.

