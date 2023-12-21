Open Menu

Commissioner Hazara Directs To Accelerate Land Records Computerization

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Commissioner Hazara directs to accelerate Land Records computerization

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer ul islam, Senior Member of the board of Revenue, Akramullah Khan Thursday while chairing a meeting emphasized the urgent need to expedite the computerization of land records through the Colum of Cultivation program.

Akramullah Khan assured that the Board is committed to provide cooperation and guidance for this initiative, the Primary goal is to achieve the rapid organization of 100% of land records by expediting the computerization process, particularly in districts where it is pending.

Commissioner Hazara Division provided a comprehensive update to officials from Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, and Battagram districts. He informed them that the computerization of land records in Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Battagram is nearly complete, with only a few remaining tasks slated for completion soon. However, the process has yet to commence in the other four districts.

Senior Member Board of Revenue for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akramullah Khan, stressed the significance of adhering to revenue documents and resolving land ownership issues through Khana Kasht.

He underscored the need to systematically and fairly address land ownership concerns, ensuring that everyone receives their rightful due. The focus remains on working in accordance with the law to resolve these issues through legal processes.

Mr. Khan warned of strict actions against anyone causing delays or hindering the computerization process. He urged Deputy Commissioners to eliminate obstacles in the land cultivation process. The current emphasis is on concentrating efforts on buying and selling, rectifying basic records until revenue records and systems are accurate.

Emphasizing the issuance of systematic guidelines for Sales of business and Industrial Zones (SOBIZ), Mr. Khan suggested selecting three or four locations in dairy-producing areas related to land ownership through Khana Kasht, where the number of cases is low. This strategic approach aims to efficiently address issues and streamline the resolution process.

Related Topics

Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Abbottabad Mansehra Haripur From

Recent Stories

Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce ..

Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce betterment: Sohrab

4 minutes ago
 Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against A ..

Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against Australia

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

3 hours ago
 February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, ..

February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, non-violence

12 hours ago
 Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

12 hours ago
Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border manage ..

Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border management

12 hours ago
 Zardari obtained nomination forms for NA-207 Nawab ..

Zardari obtained nomination forms for NA-207 Nawabshah-1

12 hours ago
 Pak chemical industry representatives attend confe ..

Pak chemical industry representatives attend conference in Netherlands

13 hours ago
 IG Punjab seeks report on blast at former chief ju ..

IG Punjab seeks report on blast at former chief justice's residence

13 hours ago
 Nawaz to contest election from NA-15 Mansehra: Sa ..

Nawaz to contest election from NA-15 Mansehra: Safdar

13 hours ago
 PIC imposes fine on PESCO CEO for not sharing info ..

PIC imposes fine on PESCO CEO for not sharing information with citizen

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan