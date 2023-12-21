Commissioner Hazara directs to accelerate Land Records computerization

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer ul islam, Senior Member of the board of Revenue, Akramullah Khan Thursday while chairing a meeting emphasized the urgent need to expedite the computerization of land records through the Colum of Cultivation program.

Akramullah Khan assured that the Board is committed to provide cooperation and guidance for this initiative, the Primary goal is to achieve the rapid organization of 100% of land records by expediting the computerization process, particularly in districts where it is pending.

Commissioner Hazara Division provided a comprehensive update to officials from Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, and Battagram districts. He informed them that the computerization of land records in Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Battagram is nearly complete, with only a few remaining tasks slated for completion soon. However, the process has yet to commence in the other four districts.

Senior Member Board of Revenue for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akramullah Khan, stressed the significance of adhering to revenue documents and resolving land ownership issues through Khana Kasht.

He underscored the need to systematically and fairly address land ownership concerns, ensuring that everyone receives their rightful due. The focus remains on working in accordance with the law to resolve these issues through legal processes.

Mr. Khan warned of strict actions against anyone causing delays or hindering the computerization process. He urged Deputy Commissioners to eliminate obstacles in the land cultivation process. The current emphasis is on concentrating efforts on buying and selling, rectifying basic records until revenue records and systems are accurate.

Emphasizing the issuance of systematic guidelines for Sales of business and Industrial Zones (SOBIZ), Mr. Khan suggested selecting three or four locations in dairy-producing areas related to land ownership through Khana Kasht, where the number of cases is low. This strategic approach aims to efficiently address issues and streamline the resolution process.