Commissioner Hazara Directs To Immediately Eliminate Illegal Cabins On Forest Department Land In Galyat

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Commissioner Hazara directs to immediately eliminate illegal cabins on forest department land in Galyat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hazara division Riaz Khan Mahsood Thursday directed Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad that following the court verdict immediately remove illegally built cabins on the land of the forest department in Galyat. He said this while chairing a meeting regarding the forest department at his office.

Riaz Khan said that forests are the backbone of the country, they are not a source of fresh air for all living things but also provide a good environment, we need to preserve forests for our future generations.

Earlier, Chief Conservator Forest Department Hazara division Azhar Ali Khan while briefing the meeting also shared the issues including Reserve forest, Guzara forest, Tsunami Tree Plantation, shortage of staff, encroachment in the forest land, the difference in the records of revenue and forest department, timber smuggling on Hazara expressway.

Commissioner Hazara assured the forest department we would utilize all of our resources for the resolve of the issues of the forest department and would take all measures for the protection of the forests.

He further said that we would write Chief Minister and Chief Secretary KPK about the issues of Hazara forest department, wherever there is a difference of record Revenue department would cooperate with you.

Riaz Khan Mahsood stated that according to the notification of the Home department KPK now forest magistrate would hear all cases of the department, we have instructed the forest magistrate to resolve all cases as soon as possible, their progress would be reviewed every month and wherever you need security police force would help you, adding he said.

