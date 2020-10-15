UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Hazara Directs To Prepare Report For More PCR Machine In The Wake Of COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 09:37 PM

In the wake of COVID-19 second wave in the country, Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mahsood Thursday said that one Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for the region is sufficient and directed to prepare a detailed report for Coronavirus testing machines and other necessities for all districts for submission to the provincial government

He said this while chairing a high-level meeting of all stakeholders of the Hazara division here at the commissioner's office.

The commissioner ordered to strictly implement Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in all educational institutions and conduct COVID-19 tests of all students and teaching staff in the Hazara division.

Riaz Khan Mahsood while showing his reservation over the only PCR machine in such a vast area is insufficient in the case of second-wave the COVID-19 outbreak and said that, we cannot rely on one machine and provide more machine for every district of the division.

He disclosed that on one side the provincial government is ready to provide more testing facilities and other requirements for Coronavirus on a priority basis but on the other after passing 8 months were are still confuse about where to find the resources.

To protect the masses from the second wave of COVID-19 which could be more dangerous, awareness amongst the masses about the intensity of the disease and their responsibilities is need of the time and form committee comprising community and Imam Masjid, adding the commissioner said.

He also directed the health department to prepare testing and treatment facilities well before the situation hike in the Coronavirus cases in the region.

