UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Hazara Directs To Remove Encroachments On MNJ Road

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:00 PM

Commissioner Hazara directs to remove encroachments on MNJ road

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Wednesday identified 846 encroachments on Mansehra Naran Jalkhar (MNJ) road and River Kunhar.

This was disclosed by the Director KDA Asif Khan in a meeting chaired by the Commissioner Hazara Riaz Khan Mahsood at his office.

On MNJ road KDA identified 573 encroachments and 273 on the river banks of Kunhar.

While directing the authority Riaz Khan said that all concerned departments should serve notices to the encroachers in their respective areas while the administration would help them in this regard.

Director Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) Raza Habeeb while briefing the commissioner informed him about the measures taken during 2020-21 for the identification of encroachments, garbage collection and snow removal.

He further said that every year GDA organizes two-family galas in Galiyat.

The Commissioner Hazara ordered GDA to organize more quality programs in Galiyat to entertain tourists and others which would also benefit the authority.

Related Topics

Snow Road Mansehra All

Recent Stories

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA challengi ..

11 minutes ago

PM vows to pursue motorway rape incident case to c ..

33 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

51 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE vaccine strengthens fight against ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Mexican President on Inde ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 16 September 202 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.