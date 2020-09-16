Commissioner Hazara directs to remove encroachments on MNJ road

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Wednesday identified 846 encroachments on Mansehra Naran Jalkhar (MNJ) road and River Kunhar.

This was disclosed by the Director KDA Asif Khan in a meeting chaired by the Commissioner Hazara Riaz Khan Mahsood at his office.

On MNJ road KDA identified 573 encroachments and 273 on the river banks of Kunhar.

While directing the authority Riaz Khan said that all concerned departments should serve notices to the encroachers in their respective areas while the administration would help them in this regard.

Director Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) Raza Habeeb while briefing the commissioner informed him about the measures taken during 2020-21 for the identification of encroachments, garbage collection and snow removal.

He further said that every year GDA organizes two-family galas in Galiyat.

The Commissioner Hazara ordered GDA to organize more quality programs in Galiyat to entertain tourists and others which would also benefit the authority.