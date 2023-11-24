Open Menu

Commissioner Hazara Division Addresses Public Concerns On Local Transport Fares

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Commissioner Hazara division addresses public concerns on local transport fares

In a significant development, Commissioner Hazara division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Friday chaired a meeting to discuss concerns surrounding local transport fares that were set by the transporter themselves

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) In a significant development, Commissioner Hazara division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Friday chaired a meeting to discuss concerns surrounding local transport fares that were set by the transporter themselves.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) briefed officials on the established procedure for fare determination.

During the meeting, Commissioner Hazara emphasized the government's responsibility to meticulously set fares and ensure optimal facilities for travelers.

Acknowledging the perspectives presented by various think tanks and media reports, Commissioner Hazara issued directives to the RTA Secretary.

They are instructed to collaborate with Suzuki unions, deliberating on fares that are acceptable to the public and subsequently implementing them.

The discussions aimed to address concerns raised by both the public and relevant stakeholders, signaling a proactive approach by Commissioner Hazara in enhancing the local transport system.

Related Topics

RTA Media Government Suzuki

Recent Stories

Breaking poverty cycle; Dr. Amjad Saqib inspires b ..

Breaking poverty cycle; Dr. Amjad Saqib inspires brotherhood and skill developme ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 186 more point ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 186 more points to close at 59,086

2 minutes ago
 "Villages Will Shine" campaign govt's top priority ..

"Villages Will Shine" campaign govt's top priority; DC Jhang

18 minutes ago
 PU wins All Pakistan Inter-University Women Athlet ..

PU wins All Pakistan Inter-University Women Athletics Championship

18 minutes ago
 Israel-Hamas guns silent as hostage release awaite ..

Israel-Hamas guns silent as hostage release awaited

18 minutes ago
 Education ministry to hold three-day National Leve ..

Education ministry to hold three-day National Level Conference on reading and li ..

22 minutes ago
Imam-e-Kaaba leads Friday prayer at Faisal Mosque

Imam-e-Kaaba leads Friday prayer at Faisal Mosque

22 minutes ago
 'No more life there': Gaza refugees start anew in ..

'No more life there': Gaza refugees start anew in Bosnia

4 minutes ago
 One killed, four injured in road accident

One killed, four injured in road accident

4 minutes ago
 Resident demands action to address rising crimes i ..

Resident demands action to address rising crimes in Hazro

4 minutes ago
 IHC disposes of PTI chairman's plea for early deci ..

IHC disposes of PTI chairman's plea for early decision on his case

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Tech Wizards Impressed by vivo V29e 5 ..

Pakistan’s Tech Wizards Impressed by vivo V29e 5G!

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan