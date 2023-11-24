Commissioner Hazara division addresses public concerns on local transport fares

In a significant development, Commissioner Hazara division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Friday chaired a meeting to discuss concerns surrounding local transport fares that were set by the transporter themselves

Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) briefed officials on the established procedure for fare determination.

During the meeting, Commissioner Hazara emphasized the government's responsibility to meticulously set fares and ensure optimal facilities for travelers.

Acknowledging the perspectives presented by various think tanks and media reports, Commissioner Hazara issued directives to the RTA Secretary.

They are instructed to collaborate with Suzuki unions, deliberating on fares that are acceptable to the public and subsequently implementing them.

The discussions aimed to address concerns raised by both the public and relevant stakeholders, signaling a proactive approach by Commissioner Hazara in enhancing the local transport system.