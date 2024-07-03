Commissioner Hazara Division Calls For Collective Efforts To Combat Corruption
Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zahir-ul-Islam Wednesday has underscored the detrimental impact of corruption on society, advocating for concerted efforts to eradicate this menace. He expressed these views while addressing a seminar on corruption awareness at Jalal Baba Auditorium, Abbottabad.
Commissioner Zahir-ul-Islam stressed the urgent need for both individual commitment and institutional collaboration in the fight against corruption.
The seminar, organized in partnership with Abbottabad district administration and NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where officials of various district departments, including TMAs, local government, health, education, and revenue.
Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Ahmed Maghzi, coordinated the event, ensuring its smooth execution.
During the program, speakers including Lt. Colonel (R) Ayyaz Salim Rana, Chairman of the District Reconciliation Committee, NAB Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Ali, Assistant Director NAB Naveed Arshad, and District Khateeb Abbottabad Mufti Abdul Wajid highlighted the detrimental effects of corruption, describing it as a hindrance to progress and societal stability.
They emphasized the importance of upholding Islamic values in combating corruption, aiming to enhance Pakistan's economic prospects and improve citizens' quality of life.
The event concluded with a Q&A session, where NAB Director Akhtar Ali addressed queries about NAB's role and upcoming initiatives to educate the public on their rights and honest access to governmental services.
