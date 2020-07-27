UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Hazara Division For Early Construction Of Sports Gymnasium

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 04:23 PM

Commissioner Hazara Division for early construction of sports gymnasium

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsood has directed concerned authorities to furnish a report about land identification and acquisition for construction of sports gymnasium to provide opportunity to residents of the area to take part in healthy activities.

He directed for taking concrete measures to remove all hurdles in this regard and utilize the funds provided by the provincial government for the key project.

The commissioner also underlined the need for strict implementation of SOPs against Covid19 during Eid-ul-Azha to curb spread of the contagious disease and directed the administration to take pragmatic measures on this front.He expressed these views while chairing a meeting in his office which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah, military and Cantt board officials, director sports development, district sports officer and other officials of relevant departments.

The commissioner said the proposed sports gymnasium complex would prove as a great facility for indoor games for youth of other districts too of Hazara Divison besides Cant area and Abbotabad.

Thus, he directed the concerned officials to take measures for early construction of the mega sports facility by identifying and acquiring land in consultation and cooperation of the cantonment board. The commissioner also directed for improving cleanliness condition and added that all faulty street lights should be fixed well before Eid.

