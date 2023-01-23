UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Hazara Division Shaukat Ali Khan Yousafzai Directs DCs To Provide Relief To Masses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2023 | 06:04 PM

Commissioner Hazara Division Shaukat Ali Khan Yousafzai directs DCs to provide relief to masses

Commissioner Hazara Division Shaukat Ali Khan Yousafzai on Monday directed all the Deputy Commissioners to provide relief to the people in every sector in their respective districts by ensuring availability of edible items on the government fixed rates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Shaukat Ali Khan Yousafzai on Monday directed all the Deputy Commissioners to provide relief to the people in every sector in their respective districts by ensuring availability of edible items on the government fixed rates.

Presiding over a meeting, he directed them to eradicate all types of encroachments from their areas, regularly check markets and flour mills to ensure supply of flour and food items to the people at the fixed rates.

He said that all deputy commissioners should impose a complete ban on plastic bags in their respective districts as it was the biggest cause of environmental pollution. He further directed to overcome the shortage of staff in education, health and other public departments.

The Commissioner directed to expedite land acquisition process in the areas where work on hydropower projects underway and the issue was hampering the work.

He made it clear that there was no shortage of petrol and directed the DCs to take strict action against hoarders and those spreading fake news on social media channels.

Regarding supply and provision of subsidised flour to the masses, he said that all the flour mills, dealers and flour points should be checked on a daily basis for delivery of government flour.

He directed that all additional assistant commissioners and assistant commissioners and officers of the line departments should inspect the market and ensure the sale of food items at the fixed rates.

The Commissioner made it clear that being the civil servant it was the responsibility of all including himself to provide relief to the common people and end all kinds of encroachments wherever they are.

Related Topics

Petrol Shortage Education Social Media Sale Market All From Government Flour

Recent Stories

Federal Minister of Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar str ..

Federal Minister of Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar stresses to resolve problems of s ..

55 seconds ago
 Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth Judicial Complex Dera ina ..

Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth Judicial Complex Dera inaugurated

1 minute ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

1 minute ago
 Administration to construct bomb-proof wall for Ir ..

Administration to construct bomb-proof wall for Iranian Consulate

1 minute ago
 International Defence Conference 2023 kicks off on ..

International Defence Conference 2023 kicks off on 19th February

5 minutes ago
 Civil Society demands prioritizing girls' educatio ..

Civil Society demands prioritizing girls' education, effective policies to recov ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.