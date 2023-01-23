Commissioner Hazara Division Shaukat Ali Khan Yousafzai directs DCs to provide relief to masses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Shaukat Ali Khan Yousafzai on Monday directed all the Deputy Commissioners to provide relief to the people in every sector in their respective districts by ensuring availability of edible items on the government fixed rates.

Presiding over a meeting, he directed them to eradicate all types of encroachments from their areas, regularly check markets and flour mills to ensure supply of flour and food items to the people at the fixed rates.

He said that all deputy commissioners should impose a complete ban on plastic bags in their respective districts as it was the biggest cause of environmental pollution. He further directed to overcome the shortage of staff in education, health and other public departments.

The Commissioner directed to expedite land acquisition process in the areas where work on hydropower projects underway and the issue was hampering the work.

He made it clear that there was no shortage of petrol and directed the DCs to take strict action against hoarders and those spreading fake news on social media channels.

Regarding supply and provision of subsidised flour to the masses, he said that all the flour mills, dealers and flour points should be checked on a daily basis for delivery of government flour.

He directed that all additional assistant commissioners and assistant commissioners and officers of the line departments should inspect the market and ensure the sale of food items at the fixed rates.

The Commissioner made it clear that being the civil servant it was the responsibility of all including himself to provide relief to the common people and end all kinds of encroachments wherever they are.