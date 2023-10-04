Open Menu

Commissioner Hazara Division Urges Officials To Prioritize Integrity And Public Welfare

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2023 | 05:23 PM

Commissioner Hazara division urges officials to prioritize integrity and public welfare

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, Wednesday emphasized the importance of integrity, transparency, and public welfare for all relevant officials.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on Wednesday.

The commissioner urged them to fulfill their responsibilities sincerely and work towards the resolution of public issues and problems and also stressed the need for open and corruption-free offices accessible to the public.

In the meeting DIG Hazara Muhammad Ajaz Khan, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal, Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Capt. (R) Shahid Rauf and others were present.

During the meeting, Secretary of Regional Transport Authority Hazara, Umar Khan, provided an update on the RTA's actions concerning the installation of weighing scales by the police at Khokhar Maira.

Commissioner Zaheer-ul-Islam directed the RMO to ensure that all general bus stands are equipped with surveillance cameras.

He also emphasized the need for separate waiting rooms and restrooms for both men and women.

Additionally, he called for fare schedules to be prominently displayed at all bus stands and for the setup of ticket counters accessible from homes while clean drinking water and other essential facilities for the public were also highlighted.

In terms of traffic management, Commissioner Zaheer-ul-Islam urged the RMO and Traffic Police to strictly enforce the ban on two-stroke rickshaws and take immediate action against vehicles performing duties for schools with Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) cylinders and ordered the immediate closure of such vehicles.

Moreover, he stressed the necessity of utilizing major roads for motorways to alleviate congestion in the city and prevent road damage caused by large vehicles.

During the meeting, DIG Hazara Muhammad Ajaz Khan suggested auditing parking areas and public parks to ensure the display of prescribed fee lists, preventing tourists and vehicle parkers from being charged extra fees.

He also proposed a campaign to remove encroachments along police routes, facilitating the smooth passage of vehicles without obstructions.

