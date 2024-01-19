Commissioner Hazara Division Visits Diamer Basha Dam Site
Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 06:40 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheerul islam visited Diamer Basha Dam site and inspected the ongoing construction activities .
Chief Engr Zahid Majeed apprised Commissioner Hazara Division and other officials about the diversion system and construction progress.
On this occasion, Director Coordination DBDP Rahim Shah informed the delegation about land acquisition. Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheerul Islam also met the Upper Kohistan Harbun Basha action committee in the contractor camp.
In the meeting, land acquisition and other issues were discussed. Director Land Records Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan Irfanullah Mehsud, Assistant Commissioner Upper Kohistan and other officials were also among the visiting dignitaries.
