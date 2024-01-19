Commissioner Hazara Division Visits Diamer Basha Dam Site
Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2024 | 06:50 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheerul islam visited Diamer Basha Dam site and inspected the ongoing construction activities.
Chief Engr Zahid Majeed apprised the commissioner and other officials of the diversion system and construction progress.
On this occasion, Director Coordination DBDP Rahim Shah informed the commissioner about land acquisition.
The commissioner also met the members of Upper Kohistan Harbun Basha action committee at the contractor camp.
Director Land Records Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan Irfanullah Mehsud, Assistant Commissioner Upper Kohistan and other officials were also among the visiting dignitaries.
Recent Stories
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Most wanted Lyari gangster killed in police encounter1 minute ago
-
Livestock Deptt launches project to benefit small farmers1 minute ago
-
Commissioner Hazara Division visits Diamer Basha Dam site11 minutes ago
-
ECP directs security officials to respect rights and maintain safety21 minutes ago
-
Minister sets ambitious goals for Pakistan's economic self-reliance21 minutes ago
-
BFC revolutionary step to facilitate business community: DG MDA31 minutes ago
-
ADC ll chairs meeting regarding code of conduct31 minutes ago
-
BFC to facilitate business community under one roof: MCCI president31 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM visits BEEF for distributing scholarship checks to students31 minutes ago
-
Famous film actor Sudhir remembered31 minutes ago
-
De-silting of canals completed in Faisalabad41 minutes ago
-
KP Higher Education Dept withdraws contractual lecturers termination orders41 minutes ago