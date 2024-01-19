Commissioner Hazara Division visits Diamer Basha Dam site

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheerul islam visited Diamer Basha Dam site and inspected the ongoing construction activities.

Chief Engr Zahid Majeed apprised the commissioner and other officials of the diversion system and construction progress.

On this occasion, Director Coordination DBDP Rahim Shah informed the commissioner about land acquisition.

The commissioner also met the members of Upper Kohistan Harbun Basha action committee at the contractor camp.

Director Land Records Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan Irfanullah Mehsud, Assistant Commissioner Upper Kohistan and other officials were also among the visiting dignitaries.