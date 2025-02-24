Commissioner Hazara Division Vows Prompt Resolution Of Public Issues
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 06:00 PM
BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, has emphasized that resolving public issues is the foremost responsibility of administrative officers.
He directed all line departments to ensure swift justice for the people and safeguard the rights of oppressed citizens. He made these remarks during an open court held in the Shohal area of Tehsil Balakot on Monday.
Addressing the gathering, Commissioner Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam urged district officers to remain impartial and actively address public grievances. He highlighted that the purpose of the open court was to strengthen the relationship between citizens and state institutions while ensuring the prompt resolution of public issues.
The Commissioner acknowledged the significant challenges facing the country, including terrorism and climate change, and stressed the need for collective efforts to address them.
He described Tehsil Balakot as a beautiful region and assured that the problems of its residents would be prioritized.
A large number of citizens attended the open court and presented their issues directly to the Commissioner. Listening attentively, he issued on-the-spot directives to the concerned officers for immediate action.
Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Khalid Iqbal Khattak, DPO Mansehra Shafiullah Khan Gandapur, and heads of all relevant departments were also present at the event. They reviewed the citizens' complaints and took steps to resolve them promptly.
Commissioner Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam reassured the public, stating, “We are always ready to listen to and resolve the issues of the people. Holding open courts is essential to restoring trust between the state and the public, allowing ordinary citizens to present their problems directly to the administration.”
Recent Stories
HSBC to open first Centre of Excellence in Al Ain
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Panama
Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BACK, and This Isn't Just Another ..
Flydubai reports strongest financial results in its 15-year history
Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at Jafza, driving regional food se ..
Saud bin Saqr receives Executive Vice Chairman of Radisson Hotel Group
AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in Abu Dhabi
DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly
Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Authority’s strategic plan 2025- ..
Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai with cooling services
Pakistan, Azerbaijan decide to enhance bilateral investment up to $2bn
Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Pakistan cricket’s worst perform ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No cost to Punjab govt for biker lane colour: Azma6 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness6 minutes ago
-
Health minister announces state-of-the-art eye units across province6 minutes ago
-
NP’s Chief Dr. Malik calls on CM Bugti6 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman congratulates newly elected PFUJ leadership6 minutes ago
-
KP plans Education Emergency Endowment Fund for Out-of-School Children6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara Division vows prompt resolution of public issues6 minutes ago
-
Strict action ordered against absentee staff in health centers: DC Abbottabad6 minutes ago
-
Seven gas meters severed16 minutes ago
-
16 dead, 1689 injuerd in 1451 RTCs in Punjab16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Youth Parliament delegation visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority16 minutes ago
-
Rang-e-Pakistan Festival successfully concludes at Lok Virsa with a grand celebration of culture16 minutes ago