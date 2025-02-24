Commissioner Hazara Division vows prompt resolution of public issues

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, has emphasized that resolving public issues is the foremost responsibility of administrative officers.

He directed all line departments to ensure swift justice for the people and safeguard the rights of oppressed citizens. He made these remarks during an open court held in the Shohal area of Tehsil Balakot on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Commissioner Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam urged district officers to remain impartial and actively address public grievances. He highlighted that the purpose of the open court was to strengthen the relationship between citizens and state institutions while ensuring the prompt resolution of public issues.

The Commissioner acknowledged the significant challenges facing the country, including terrorism and climate change, and stressed the need for collective efforts to address them.

He described Tehsil Balakot as a beautiful region and assured that the problems of its residents would be prioritized.

A large number of citizens attended the open court and presented their issues directly to the Commissioner. Listening attentively, he issued on-the-spot directives to the concerned officers for immediate action.

Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Khalid Iqbal Khattak, DPO Mansehra Shafiullah Khan Gandapur, and heads of all relevant departments were also present at the event. They reviewed the citizens' complaints and took steps to resolve them promptly.

Commissioner Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam reassured the public, stating, “We are always ready to listen to and resolve the issues of the people. Holding open courts is essential to restoring trust between the state and the public, allowing ordinary citizens to present their problems directly to the administration.”