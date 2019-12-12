UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Hazara For Comprehensive Measures To Deal With Natural Calamities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 07:16 PM

Commissioner Hazara for comprehensive measures to deal with natural calamities

Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer ur Islam Thursday directed provincial disaster management authority and all district administrations to chalk out a comprehensive strategy to mitigate the losses of natural calamities during the current winter season and in future

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer ur islam Thursday directed provincial disaster management authority and all district administrations to chalk out a comprehensive strategy to mitigate the losses of natural calamities during the current winter season and in future.

Presiding over a meeting of National Disaster and Risk Management Fund here at his office, he said that emergency goods are available in abundance in the division to cope with any emergency however he called for more coordination among relief organizations, district administrations and local advisory committees to provide timely protection and relief to affected people in case of any natural calamity.

On the occasion the Commissioner assured NDRMF General Manager Projects and Operation Group Khurram Khalid Khan and Director Rural Development Agha Khan Foundation that the relief funds would be utilized for rehabilitation work in flood and earthquake affected areas.

He directed the departments concerned to consult relief organizations in distribution and utilization of relief funds besides seeking cooperation of affected populations.

