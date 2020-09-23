UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Hazara For Crackdown Against Encroachment In Galiyat

Wed 23rd September 2020 | 09:23 PM

Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud Wednesday directed a crackdown against encroachment in Galiyat and regularization of construction in the area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud Wednesday directed a crackdown against encroachment in Galiyat and regularization of construction in the area.

Presiding over a meeting over protection of forest land here, he said it is need of the protect the forest area besides fulfilling the demand of local people. He asked the stakeholders to propose amendments in the existing forest law in this regard.

He said it imperative to provide facilities including roads, hospitals, houses and others to local population to avoid illegal cutting of forest and to preserve the forest land. He said with the passage of time the demands of people had changed and there is dire need to amend the already existing law.

The Commissioner directed Galiyat Development Authority to issues notices to encroachers and impose ban on construction of multi storey buildings as per the directives of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was attended by MPA and chairman District Development Advisory Committee Hari Pur Arshad Ayub Khan, MPA and chairman DDAC Abbottabad Nazir Abbasi, MPA Orangzaib Nalota, RPO Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, Conservator Forest Zakir Hussain, Chief Conservator Forest Azher Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner Hari Pur Nadeem Nasir, DPO and DFO Hari pur attended the meeting.

MPA Nazir Abbasi suggested that in order to protect forest from cutting the government would have to provide gas and coal to local people on subsidized rates as being practices in Punjab. He also suggested involvement of local people in resolution of local problems.

