Commissioner Hazara for preparation of development schemes of MNAs

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zahir ul Isma Friday directed all deputy commissioners to prepare development schemes upto worth Rs 150 million in their districts as recommended by the MNAs of the area

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zahir ul Isma Friday directed all deputy commissioners to prepare development schemes upto worth Rs 150 million in their districts as recommended by the MNAs of the area.

Presiding over a meeting here he directed them to send the draft schemes to Planning and Development department after convening a consultation with MNAs and officials of WADPA, Sui-Gas,PWD and Communication and Works departments within a week.

The Planning and Development department informed the Commissioner that the approval of district development committees was imperative for all development schemes after which the PC-1 of all development projects could be sent to Finance department.

On the occasion all the deputy commissioners briefed the Commissioner about progress in development schemes in their respective districts.