Commissioner Hazara for provision of support, facilities to health staff for upcoming polio campaign

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara division Riaz Khan Tuesday assured the provision of every possible support and facilities to the health and other staff deputed for the upcoming polio campaign.

The commissioner directed the district administrations and health functionaries to gear up for resuming the polio eradication endeavors which were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic while the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Qazi Jamil ur Rahman assured deployment of security personnel with every mobile polio team for the upcoming polio vaccination campaign, to be commenced on September 21st in entire Hazara Division.

These assurances were given at the meeting of the Divisional Polio Eradication Committee held with the Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mahsood in the chair here on Tuesday. Besides the RPO, all Deputy Commissioners, District Health Officers, WHO Area Coordinator and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed in detail the polio updates of the Hazara Division and comparative assessment of outcomes of the previous three polio vaccination rounds, surveillance plan as well as the current position of Covid-19.

The commissioner directed to keep the focus on missed children and refusal cases of the previous drives well before the commencement of the next campaign and remarked that, "it would be very bad and unfortunate if any polio case surfaces in the division which had seen no fresh case during the whole last year".

He, however, expressed satisfaction over the remarkable decline in refusal cases and said that reporting of no fresh polio case in the entire Hazara Region was a clear reflection of the trend.

Emphasized on chalking out of micro-level plans to identify and address the refusal and missed children's issues as well as other weaknesses and deficiencies, he directed the DCs to hold village and union council level meetings with locals in a bid to convince them for administering polio drops to their children.

Riaz Khan also directed to put a concentrated focus on those 25 UCs which have been identified by the monitoring report as low performing areas in the previous campaigns. The meeting was informed that a total of 3816 mobile and fixed teams have been formed for administering polio drops to 911672 children in 236 union councils of the Hazara Division.

The meeting also reviewed the Coronavirus situation and took several decisions in connection with Corona preventive measures particularly in educational institutions which have been scheduled to reopen gradually from 15th September.

The meeting was told that a total of 3589 individuals tested positive for Coronavirus out of the total 24835 suspected cases in eight districts of the division. It was added that 145 corona patients were expired while 3265 recovered from the illness.