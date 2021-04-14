Commissioner Hazara for setting up Sasta Bazaar across Hazara division

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud Wednesday said that the purpose of establishing Insaf Sasta bazaar and Insaf Sahulat Mobile Ramadan bazaars was to make the goods easily available to the people at cheaper rates during the Holy month of Ramadan

He expressed these views while talking to the media on the occasion of his visit to Insaf Sasta Bazaar and Insaf Sahulat Mobile Ramadan Bazaar. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghith Sanaullah, Assistant Commissioner, Additional Assistant Commissioner, TMO and other officers were also present on the occasion.

He said, wherever possible, the Insaf facility will provide cheap and quality food items to the people at the same prices issued by the district administration and similarly, this network has been established in the entire Hazara division.

Commissioner Hazara visited Insaf Cheap Bazaar and Insaf Saholat Mobile Ramzan Bazaar and inspected food items, fruits and vegetables and reviewed the prices and also inspected the mobile vehicles. Speaking to the media, Commissioner Hazara said that at the same time, the people should strictly follow corona SOPs.

People have also maintained masks and social distance. This is the policy of the government, he said, adding operations against gran vendors were going on earlier but now it will be worked harder in the month of Ramadan.