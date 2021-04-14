UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Hazara For Setting Up Sasta Bazaar Across Hazara Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 07:53 PM

Commissioner Hazara for setting up Sasta Bazaar across Hazara division

Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud Wednesday said that the purpose of establishing Insaf Sasta bazaar and Insaf Sahulat Mobile Ramadan bazaars was to make the goods easily available to the people at cheaper rates during the Holy month of Ramadan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud Wednesday said that the purpose of establishing Insaf Sasta bazaar and Insaf Sahulat Mobile Ramadan bazaars was to make the goods easily available to the people at cheaper rates during the Holy month of Ramadan.

He expressed these views while talking to the media on the occasion of his visit to Insaf Sasta Bazaar and Insaf Sahulat Mobile Ramadan Bazaar. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghith Sanaullah, Assistant Commissioner, Additional Assistant Commissioner, TMO and other officers were also present on the occasion.

He said, wherever possible, the Insaf facility will provide cheap and quality food items to the people at the same prices issued by the district administration and similarly, this network has been established in the entire Hazara division.

Commissioner Hazara visited Insaf Cheap Bazaar and Insaf Saholat Mobile Ramzan Bazaar and inspected food items, fruits and vegetables and reviewed the prices and also inspected the mobile vehicles. Speaking to the media, Commissioner Hazara said that at the same time, the people should strictly follow corona SOPs.

People have also maintained masks and social distance. This is the policy of the government, he said, adding operations against gran vendors were going on earlier but now it will be worked harder in the month of Ramadan.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Mobile Visit Vehicles Same Media Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority signs MoU with Al Jalila Ch ..

12 minutes ago

Shopkeepers fined for overcharging of essential co ..

3 minutes ago

Very hot, dry weather forecast in most parts of Si ..

3 minutes ago

Speakers at VITF urge diversification in export pr ..

3 minutes ago

Biden to Pledge Continued US Support for Afghan Fo ..

13 minutes ago

Heads of Russian, Iranian Delegations Discuss JCPO ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.