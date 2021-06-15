UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Hazara For Taking Immediate Measure For Construction Of New Bakrial City

Tue 15th June 2021 | 07:36 PM

Commissioner Hazara for taking immediate measure for construction of New Bakrial City

Commissioner Hazara division Riaz Khan Mahsood Tuesday directed the concerned to make a comprehensive plan for New Bakrial City Balakot. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding New Bakrial City at his office

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hazara division Riaz Khan Mahsood Tuesday directed the concerned to make a comprehensive plan for New Bakrial City Balakot. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding New Bakrial City at his office.

Riaz Khan stated that 16 years have been passed after the devastating earthquake of 8th October 2005 in Balakot which had destroyed the city areas and damaged the properties, the New Bakrial City project was still in the doldrums despite of the Commissioner's ordered to remove all hurdles of the project. All stakeholders should immediately take action to remove hurdles in the New Bakrial City and find the solution to the delay in the project, adding Riaz Khan Mahsood said.

In the meeting, Director General KP Tourism Kamran Afridi, DC Mansehra Dr. Qasim Ali Khan, DG Kaghan Development Authority (KDA), DG Galyat Development Authority (GDA), AERA, PERA, NESPAK, Chief Conservative officer Forest and representatives of all other concerned departments were present.

Riaz Khan said that the immediate resolving of the issues of New Balakot City would provide relief to the victims of the 2005 earthquake.

He also directed the concerned officers to prepare a comprehensive report before the next meeting about resolving the issues and removal of the hurdles in New Bakrial City keeping in view of the public sentiment and present it in the next meeting.

