Open Menu

Commissioner Hazara Forms Teams To Enforce Traffic Regulations

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 07:12 PM

Commissioner Hazara forms teams to enforce traffic regulations

Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Monday chaired a high-level meeting of administrative officers from across the region where pressing concerns focusing on city development suggestions and the rampant issue of illegal parking came under discussion

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Monday chaired a high-level meeting of administrative officers from across the region where pressing concerns focusing on city development suggestions and the rampant issue of illegal parking came under discussion.

During the session, SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan gave a comprehensive presentation outlining critical issues such as suggestions for city improvement, illegal parking hotspots, and encroachments across Abbottabad.

Commissioner directed the immediate formation of specialized teams tasked with enforcing traffic regulations, eliminating illegal parking, and regulating food and beverage prices as per the provided list. These teams will comprise Assistant Commissioners, TMA personnel, police, and traffic officers.

Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, underscored the urgency of addressing these concerns by allocating one month to all departments for action. He emphasized his personal commitment to reviewing their progress after this period, ensuring accountability and tangible results for the betterment of Abbottabad.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Omar Tafail, DC Khalid Iqbal, SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Omar Khan, Tehsil Mayor Sarad Shujaa Nabi, Tehsil Chairman Havelian Azir Sher Khan, TMO Abbottabad and Havelian, Cantonment board, WSSCA, Chamber of Commerce, legal professionals, and journalists attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad RTA Traffic Progress Chamber Havelian Commerce All From

Recent Stories

MBBS students from Abbottabad secures 17 gold meda ..

MBBS students from Abbottabad secures 17 gold medals and got first position

4 minutes ago
 Ex. FPCCI official felicitates President Asif Zard ..

Ex. FPCCI official felicitates President Asif Zardari

5 minutes ago
 Ramadan moon sighted, holy month to start tomorrow

Ramadan moon sighted, holy month to start tomorrow

21 minutes ago
 Secretary Agriculture says govt providing financia ..

Secretary Agriculture says govt providing financial support for wheat seed to fl ..

26 minutes ago
 Crackdown at G-6 Sunday Bazaar against price gougi ..

Crackdown at G-6 Sunday Bazaar against price gouging, nabs 9

41 minutes ago
 CPO leads awareness walk on violence against women

CPO leads awareness walk on violence against women

41 minutes ago
Argentina sending federal forces to city hit by dr ..

Argentina sending federal forces to city hit by drug violence

41 minutes ago
 Stocks diverge; bitcoin hits fresh record high

Stocks diverge; bitcoin hits fresh record high

54 minutes ago
 City traffic police devices traffic plan for Ramad ..

City traffic police devices traffic plan for Ramadan

55 minutes ago
 Khawar Manika appears in Iddat case without lawyer

Khawar Manika appears in Iddat case without lawyer

59 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results

Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results

59 minutes ago
 Quran learning courses to be offered in IUB during ..

Quran learning courses to be offered in IUB during Ramadan

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan