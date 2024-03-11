Commissioner Hazara forms teams to enforce traffic regulations

Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Monday chaired a high-level meeting of administrative officers from across the region where pressing concerns focusing on city development suggestions and the rampant issue of illegal parking came under discussion

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Monday chaired a high-level meeting of administrative officers from across the region where pressing concerns focusing on city development suggestions and the rampant issue of illegal parking came under discussion.

During the session, SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan gave a comprehensive presentation outlining critical issues such as suggestions for city improvement, illegal parking hotspots, and encroachments across Abbottabad.

Commissioner directed the immediate formation of specialized teams tasked with enforcing traffic regulations, eliminating illegal parking, and regulating food and beverage prices as per the provided list. These teams will comprise Assistant Commissioners, TMA personnel, police, and traffic officers.

Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, underscored the urgency of addressing these concerns by allocating one month to all departments for action. He emphasized his personal commitment to reviewing their progress after this period, ensuring accountability and tangible results for the betterment of Abbottabad.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Omar Tafail, DC Khalid Iqbal, SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Omar Khan, Tehsil Mayor Sarad Shujaa Nabi, Tehsil Chairman Havelian Azir Sher Khan, TMO Abbottabad and Havelian, Cantonment board, WSSCA, Chamber of Commerce, legal professionals, and journalists attended the meeting.