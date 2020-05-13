UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Hazara Hails Revenue Deptt Officers, Patwaries Other Staff

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:48 AM

Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Tuesday said the officers, Patwaris and other staff of the Revenue Department deserve tribute for their diligence, hard work, honesty and dedication in the dangerous outbreak of coronavirus

The commissioner informed the officials of the Revenue Department during a meeting held at the Commissioner House that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister had also appreciating their performance. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah was also present on the occasion.

He said that in case of any emergency in the country, the Revenue Department had always played an important role and provided full support to the affected people.

He said the manners in which the Revenue Department had carried out emergency cash program, provided assistance to coronavirus patients and other matters in the entire Hazara division deserved tribute.

Instructing the Revenue staff to continue their work with the same spirit while protecting themselves from coronavirus. The year 2020 was the year of saving lives, he said. Coronavirus was a deadly disease that has gripped the entire world, including Pakistan.

