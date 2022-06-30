Commissioner Hazara imposes ban on fire activities in the forests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

While taking the measures to prevent wildfires, Mutahir Zaib, Commissioner Hazara ordered to impose Section 144 for the next two months against any kind of fire activity in the forests of the Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :While taking the measures to prevent wildfires, Mutahir Zaib, Commissioner Hazara ordered to impose Section 144 for the next two months against any kind of fire activity in the forests of the Hazara division.

The commissioner issued these orders while chairing a meeting regarding wildfire prevention at his office here on Thursday.

According to the details, in the light of the letters of the Forest, Environment and Wildlife Departments and a meeting chaired by Mutahir Zaib, Commissioner Hazara Division a detailed action plan has been chalked out for the prevention of future forest fire incidents.

During the ban period, any kind of fire activity (such as burning fire, campfire, fireworks) by residents or tourists in the forest and surrounding area was completely banned under section 144.

The district administration and local police will ensure compliance with the law.

Unfortunately, during the last two months, more than 300 fire incidents have occurred in only three districts of the Hazara division including Haripur, Abbottabad and Manshera where thousands of hector forests have been destroyed or partially damaged.

The worst affected district by wildfire was district Haripur where the forests of Tehsil Ghazi and Khanpur were almost destroyed, moreover both Tehsils were also wildlife game reserves where some rare species of animals and birds were also on the brink of extinction.