Commissioner Hazara Inaugurates First Mass Coronavirus Vaccination Center Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Commissioner Hazara inaugurates first mass Coronavirus vaccination center Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hazara division Riaz Khan Mahsood Tuesday said that the government has provided a free Coronavirus vaccination facility and people have to get the benefit to eliminate the outbreak from the country. He expressed these views while talking to the media after the inauguration of the first Mass Coronavirus Vaccination center at Jalal Baba Auditorium Abbottabad.

He disclosed that this is the first well-equipped computerized Coronavirus mass vaccination center of the province which has been established in Abbottabad to facilitate the people of the region.

Registration before vaccination and provision of facilities following the Coronavirus SOPs after vaccination being provided in the Jalal Baba Auditorium vaccination center is not available in the other parts of the province, the commissioner said.

Riaz Khan stated that on daily basis 15000 people would be vaccinated in the center while the number of vaccination can be increased if needed, the prime objective of the mass vaccination center is to facilitate the maximum number of people, adding he said.

Replying to a question commissioner Hazara said that following the Coronavirus SOPs government has allowed the tourism sector to open. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Police Mirvais Niaz told to media that first time we have inducted a 30 members Tourist Force in Galyat which would provide guidance to the tourist and awareness about weather conditions as well.

In the mass vaccination center, Jalal Baba Auditorium Abbottabad 8 counters have been established where separate counters for senior citizens, disabled and female have established. In the center, 30 years and above citizens can be immunized.

Mass vaccination center has been established by the cooperation of District administration Abbottabad and district Health office Abbottabad which remains open from 8 am to 8 pm while DDHO Dr. Shahzad and other doctors strictly monitor the vaccination process.

On the occasion DC Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir, Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Abbottabad Dr. Shahzad, doctors paramedical staff and others were present.

