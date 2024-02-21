Commissioner Hazara inaugurates plantation drive in Abbottabad

Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zahir-ul-Islam and Chief Executive Officer of Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) Engineer Rehan Yousaf Wednesday paid a visit to the Solid Waste Dumping Ground Salhad and plant sapling as part of the plantation drive

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zahir-ul-Islam and Chief Executive Officer of Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) Engineer Rehan Yousaf Wednesday paid a visit to the Solid Waste Dumping Ground Salhad and plant sapling as part of the plantation drive.

This visit was not only aimed at overseeing the waste management practices but also marked the commencement of the 2024 Spring Plantation Drive, with WSSCA Abbottabad contributing by planting trees on the premises.

The initiative was part of the WSSCA Spring 2024 Tree Plantation Campaign, launched under the banner of the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa initiative and in alignment with directives from the High Court.

In addition to the plantation at the dumping ground, plans are underway to plant 1200 trees of various species, such as pine, cedar, and gourd, in the surrounding areas.

CEO WSSCA, Engineer Rehan Yousaf, briefed Commissioner Hazara, Syed Zahir-ul-Islam, on the steps taken to address concerns regarding the Solid Waste Dumping Ground, emphasizing compliance with the directives of the Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Bench.