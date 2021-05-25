UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Hazara Inaugurates Special Vaccination Center At Jalal Baba

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:03 PM

Commissioner Hazara inaugurates special vaccination center at Jalal Baba

Commissioner Hazara Division, Riaz Khan Mehsood on Tuesday inaugurated a special vaccination center at Jalal Baba Auditorium here

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division, Riaz Khan Mehsood on Tuesday inaugurated a special vaccination center at Jalal Baba Auditorium here.

Special counters have been established for senior citizens, physically challenged people and ladies at the vaccination center.

RPO Hazara, Mir Wais Niaz, DC Abbottabad, Captain � Nadeem Nasir, DHO Dr Shehzad Iqbal, officer of district administration, doctors and paramedic staff were present on the occasion.

The new center would also provide vaccination to the people above the age of 30 while other vaccination centers at Ayub Teaching Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital would also remain functional.

The center, jointly established by the district administration and District Health Officer would remain open from 08 a.m. to 08 p.m. for the general public. Eight counters have been set up at the center that would directly be monitored by the officers of district administration and District Health Office.

The Commissioner Hazara on the occasion inspected different sections of the vaccination center.

Later, talking to the media he said that people of Hazar must avail this opportunity and vaccinate themselves against the coronavirus free of charge. He said protection from coronavirus was linked with observance of prescribed SOPs.

He said this was the province's first vaccination center that was providing pre vaccination registration and post vaccination safety measures. He said on a daily basis around 15000 people would be vaccinated at this center and if needed, its capacity would further be enhanced. The reason behind establishing this vaccination center was to provide a maximum vaccination facility to the people.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Nasir Post Media From Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution explains punishment for public ..

7 minutes ago

TECNO Pakistan appoints Burque Corporation as its ..

31 minutes ago

Five brick kilns sealed in faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Turkish Interior Minister Refuses to Resign Over A ..

4 minutes ago

Lavrov Expects Irritants in Russian-US Relations t ..

4 minutes ago

PM briefed on progress of EVMs, tech projects

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.