Commissioner Hazara inaugurates special vaccination center at Jalal Baba

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Hazara Division, Riaz Khan Mehsood on Tuesday inaugurated a special vaccination center at Jalal Baba Auditorium here

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division, Riaz Khan Mehsood on Tuesday inaugurated a special vaccination center at Jalal Baba Auditorium here.

Special counters have been established for senior citizens, physically challenged people and ladies at the vaccination center.

RPO Hazara, Mir Wais Niaz, DC Abbottabad, Captain � Nadeem Nasir, DHO Dr Shehzad Iqbal, officer of district administration, doctors and paramedic staff were present on the occasion.

The new center would also provide vaccination to the people above the age of 30 while other vaccination centers at Ayub Teaching Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital would also remain functional.

The center, jointly established by the district administration and District Health Officer would remain open from 08 a.m. to 08 p.m. for the general public. Eight counters have been set up at the center that would directly be monitored by the officers of district administration and District Health Office.

The Commissioner Hazara on the occasion inspected different sections of the vaccination center.

Later, talking to the media he said that people of Hazar must avail this opportunity and vaccinate themselves against the coronavirus free of charge. He said protection from coronavirus was linked with observance of prescribed SOPs.

He said this was the province's first vaccination center that was providing pre vaccination registration and post vaccination safety measures. He said on a daily basis around 15000 people would be vaccinated at this center and if needed, its capacity would further be enhanced. The reason behind establishing this vaccination center was to provide a maximum vaccination facility to the people.