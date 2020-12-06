Commissioner Hazara inspects public transport to review COVID-19 SOPs enforcement

ABBOTTABAD, Dec 06(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :To review the Coronavirus SOPs enforcement in public transport Commissioner Hazara division Riaz Khan Mahsood Sunday inspected various vehicles at Muslim Abad Interchange.

Commissioner Hazara and Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Sohail Khan also inspected public transport vehicles those were coming from Peshawar and Islamabad.

During the inspection, he also directed commuters, drivers and cleaners to strictly follow COVID-19 SOPS, wear face masks and also use sanitizers for their own safety.

Riaz Khan Mahsood while talking to the people at the occasion said that the second wave of Coronavirus is more lethal and district Abbottabad has become a sensitive area, the number of death tolls is also increasing during the fast spreading Coronavirus.

He further said that owing to the non-serious behavior regarding COVID-19 the number of positive cases is increasing day by day, itâ€™s very important for the safety of the masses to strictly follow the SOPs and guidelines issued by the government and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Commissioner Hazara stated that following the directives of provincial government district administrations of the region are taking measures to strictly enforce Coronavirus SOPs at public places, public transport, mosques and schools.

Today 22 employees of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Mansehra became the new victim of Coronavirus, their samples were taken a few days ago, all employees were quarantined at home.

Health department Mansehra has collected the sample of TMA employees a few days ago where they found 22 COVID-19 positive cases and quarantined at home, theÂ health department directed other employees of TMA to strictly follow the Coronavirus SOPs and continue their work in the offices.