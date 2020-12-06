UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Hazara Inspects Public Transport To Review COVID-19 SOPs Enforcement

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 08:10 PM

Commissioner Hazara inspects public transport to review COVID-19 SOPs enforcement

ABBOTTABAD, Dec 06(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :To review the Coronavirus SOPs enforcement in public transport Commissioner Hazara division Riaz Khan Mahsood Sunday inspected various vehicles at Muslim Abad Interchange.

Commissioner Hazara and Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Sohail Khan also inspected public transport vehicles those were coming from Peshawar and Islamabad.

During the inspection, he also directed commuters, drivers and cleaners to strictly follow COVID-19 SOPS, wear face masks and also use sanitizers for their own safety.

Riaz Khan Mahsood while talking to the people at the occasion said that the second wave of Coronavirus is more lethal and district Abbottabad has become a sensitive area, the number of death tolls is also increasing during the fast spreading Coronavirus.

He further said that owing to the non-serious behavior regarding COVID-19 the number of positive cases is increasing day by day, itâ€™s very important for the safety of the masses to strictly follow the SOPs and guidelines issued by the government and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Commissioner Hazara stated that following the directives of provincial government district administrations of the region are taking measures to strictly enforce Coronavirus SOPs at public places, public transport, mosques and schools.

Today 22 employees of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Mansehra became the new victim of Coronavirus, their samples were taken a few days ago, all employees were quarantined at home.

Health department Mansehra has collected the sample of TMA employees a few days ago where they found 22 COVID-19 positive cases and quarantined at home, theÂ health department directed other employees of TMA to strictly follow the Coronavirus SOPs and continue their work in the offices.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar World Abbottabad Vehicles RTA Mansehra Sohail Khan Sunday National University Muslim All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa issues law establishing Abu Dhabi Communit ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention and NYUAD sign M ..

2 hours ago

Du announces launch of two new facilities to suppo ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE re-iterates objective of new Stored Value Fa ..

3 hours ago

NOC supports Anas Al Otaibaâ€™s candidacy for pres ..

3 hours ago

DHA launches drugs and medical supplies management ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.