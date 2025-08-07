Open Menu

Commissioner Hazara Launches "Drug-Free Hazara" Awareness Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 12:05 AM

Commissioner Hazara launches "Drug-Free Hazara" awareness campaign

In line with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s vision, Commissioner Hazara Division Fayaz Ali Shah has announced the launch of a region-wide "Drug-Free Hazara" awareness campaign aimed at combating drug addiction and raising public awareness about its harmful effects

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) In line with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s vision, Commissioner Hazara Division Fayaz Ali Shah has announced the launch of a region-wide "Drug-Free Hazara" awareness campaign aimed at combating drug addiction and raising public awareness about its harmful effects.

In a video message issued from his office on Wednesday, Commissioner Fayaz Ali Shah described drug addiction as a growing social curse and emphasized the need to protect the youth and future generations from its devastating consequences. He said the campaign is designed to educate the public—especially children and young adults—on the severe health risks associated with drug use.

As part of the initiative, a seminar will be held on August 7, bringing together experts from the fields of drug prevention and healthcare, along with participants from various sectors of society.

Students from schools, colleges, and universities will also attend the event, where experts will provide guidance on prevention, rehabilitation, and long-term strategies to tackle drug abuse across the region.

Commissioner Fayaz stressed that “prevention is better than cure”, urging every citizen to take responsibility in the fight against drugs to ensure a healthy and secure future for the community. He reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to creating a drug-free Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Highlighting the significance of the current month, he said, “August is the month of independence, and we will celebrate it with full spirit and with the resolve to use our abilities for the betterment of the nation and to help place our country among the ranks of great nations.”

Recent Stories

Speakers at Pakistan embassy webinar condemn India ..

Speakers at Pakistan embassy webinar condemn India's annexation of Kashmir

1 minute ago
 WAPDA Chairman briefed about water, power projects

WAPDA Chairman briefed about water, power projects

1 minute ago
 Grand celebration of "Marka-e-Haq, Jashn-e-Azadi" ..

Grand celebration of "Marka-e-Haq, Jashn-e-Azadi" held at Governor House

1 minute ago
 Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing Polic ..

Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing Police officers

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in internat ..

Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in international trade: DG NLC

1 hour ago
 District Administration fully engaged in maintaini ..

District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman

1 hour ago
Health Deptt constitutes committee  to probe comp ..

Health Deptt constitutes committee  to probe complaints in recruitment

1 hour ago
 New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August ..

New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August 13: Mayor Karachi

1 hour ago
 Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq ..

Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'

1 hour ago
 Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalis ..

Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalists' rights in information comm ..

1 hour ago
 Aid agencies sound alarm over Israeli move to dere ..

Aid agencies sound alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs operating in Gaza

1 hour ago
 BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta

BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan