Commissioner Hazara launches "Drug-Free Hazara" awareness campaign

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) In line with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s vision, Commissioner Hazara Division Fayaz Ali Shah has announced the launch of a region-wide "Drug-Free Hazara" awareness campaign aimed at combating drug addiction and raising public awareness about its harmful effects.

In a video message issued from his office on Wednesday, Commissioner Fayaz Ali Shah described drug addiction as a growing social curse and emphasized the need to protect the youth and future generations from its devastating consequences. He said the campaign is designed to educate the public—especially children and young adults—on the severe health risks associated with drug use.

As part of the initiative, a seminar will be held on August 7, bringing together experts from the fields of drug prevention and healthcare, along with participants from various sectors of society.

Students from schools, colleges, and universities will also attend the event, where experts will provide guidance on prevention, rehabilitation, and long-term strategies to tackle drug abuse across the region.

Commissioner Fayaz stressed that “prevention is better than cure”, urging every citizen to take responsibility in the fight against drugs to ensure a healthy and secure future for the community. He reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to creating a drug-free Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Highlighting the significance of the current month, he said, “August is the month of independence, and we will celebrate it with full spirit and with the resolve to use our abilities for the betterment of the nation and to help place our country among the ranks of great nations.”