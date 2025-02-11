Commissioner Hazara launches spring tree plantation campaign 2025

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2025 was officially launched in Hazara Division as Commissioner Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam planted a Deodar sapling at the Commissioner’s Office to mark the beginning of the initiative.

As part of the campaign, 178 programs will be held across Hazara Division, with a target of 1.007 million saplings to be planted in various areas.

Speaking at the inauguration, Commissioner Hazara stressed the importance of afforestation, stating that tree plantation and conservation must be a top priority. He highlighted that trees play a vital role in environmental protection, reducing air pollution, and maintaining a pleasant climate in the region.

He further announced that the campaign will be implemented across all districts of Hazara Division, with Deputy Commissioners leading the plantation drives. The initiative will involve government institutions, educational organizations, and the general public to maximize plantation efforts and ensure the survival of newly planted trees.

Following government directives, the campaign will focus on environmental sustainability, planting native tree species that align with the region’s natural ecosystem.