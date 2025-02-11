Open Menu

Commissioner Hazara Launches Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Commissioner Hazara launches spring tree plantation campaign 2025

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2025 was officially launched in Hazara Division as Commissioner Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam planted a Deodar sapling at the Commissioner’s Office to mark the beginning of the initiative.

As part of the campaign, 178 programs will be held across Hazara Division, with a target of 1.007 million saplings to be planted in various areas.

Speaking at the inauguration, Commissioner Hazara stressed the importance of afforestation, stating that tree plantation and conservation must be a top priority. He highlighted that trees play a vital role in environmental protection, reducing air pollution, and maintaining a pleasant climate in the region.

He further announced that the campaign will be implemented across all districts of Hazara Division, with Deputy Commissioners leading the plantation drives. The initiative will involve government institutions, educational organizations, and the general public to maximize plantation efforts and ensure the survival of newly planted trees.

Following government directives, the campaign will focus on environmental sustainability, planting native tree species that align with the region’s natural ecosystem.

Recent Stories

Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: ..

Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: Tourism Minister

8 seconds ago
 SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emira ..

SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emirate

30 minutes ago
 MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025

MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025

45 minutes ago
 ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economi ..

ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector

1 hour ago
 SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas ..

SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4

1 hour ago
 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in K ..

19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba

2 hours ago
MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', op ..

MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..

2 hours ago
 Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetr ..

Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetry Festival

2 hours ago
 Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millen ..

Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millennium: Al Gergawi

2 hours ago
 UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakis ..

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz ..

2 hours ago
 Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fat ..

Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fated Karachi flight in 2020

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan