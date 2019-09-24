Commissioner Hazara orders action against corruption in developmental schemes

Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer ul Islam Tuesday ordered registration of anti-corruption cases against all those government officers of all seven districts of Hazara division who were involved in sleaze in various developmental schemes and misuse of funds

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer ul islam Tuesday ordered registration of anti-corruption cases against all those government officers of all seven districts of Hazara division who were involved in sleaze in various developmental schemes and misuse of funds.

He further said that Solid Waste Management Plant project Abbottabad which could not be completed after spending 17 million rupees and 10-year long inquiry also remained futile.

Zaheer ul Islam while taking notice in alleged corruption in disbursement of stipends among female students in the three districts of Kohistan ordered anti-corruption department to look into the matter and give its report within two week.

He showed dissatisfaction over cleanliness in the divisional headquarter Abbottabad and directed WASA to improve its performance, he also ordered Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) to submit inquiry report in Solid Waste Treatment Plant within three days. Zaheer ul Islam said that we would identify the accused and recover the cost spent on the plant.

The Commissioner Hazara division ordered probe while chairing a meeting regarding the use of government funds and audit of the payments made by the district administrations for developmental schemes and others.

In the meeting besides deputy commissioners of Lower Kohistan and Kolai Palis, district monitoring officers, officials of Public Health Engineering, C&W, WASA, and other allied department officials were present.

In the light of reports submitted by the district monitoring officers, financial irregularities and corruption in various developmental schemes and for others payments were identified.

While taking the strict action Syed Zaheer ul Islam ordered district monitoring officers to submit their reports to Anti-corruption department to take legal action against the accused, he said that corruption and plundering the money of developmental projects was a crime and the accused would be dealt under the law.

He also ordered district monitoring officers to minutely check all payments made for the developmental schemes and present the evidences of corruption to anti-corruption department immediately.

The commissioner said that we would never let anybody to initiate such a project which would not beneficial for the public and just a waste of taxpayers' money.