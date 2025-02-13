Commissioner Hazara Orders Open Court To Address Public Grievances
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) A 15-member delegation from the All Parties Action Committee for Rights of Circle Bakot Thursday met with Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zahir-ul-Islam, at his office in Abbottabad and discussed their Charter of Demands for Circle Bakot, highlighting key issues in Union Councils Palak, Birot, Bakot, Namal, Patan Kalan, Kakmang, Boi and Dalola.
Commissioner Zahir-ul-Islam assured the delegation that their concerns would be taken up at relevant forums. He pledged to escalate provincial matters to the concerned authorities, while federal-level issues would be raised with the central government to ensure resolution.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad, Sanaullah, along with officials from various departments, was also present.
The Commissioner directed the DC to organize an Open Court (Khuli Kachehri) in Circle Bakot at the earliest to address public grievances directly.
Action Committee members appreciated the Commissioner and DC for their commitment to resolving public issues and ensuring practical measures for relief.
