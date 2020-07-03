Commissioner Hazara pays tribute to frontline forces in war against COVID-19

Commissioner Hazara Zahirul Islam Friday paid tribute and homage to doctors, paramedic, nurses, police, civil administrations, Pak Armed Forces, Information, Relief and other frontline forces and department in war against COVID-19

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Zahirul islam Friday paid tribute and homage to doctors, paramedic, nurses, police, civil administrations, Pak Armed Forces, Information, Relief and other frontline forces and department in war against COVID-19.

In his message in connection with "100-day of Nation's Resolve" by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), he said that the entire nation is proud of the health professionals working to turn the tide against the coronavirus pandemic.

He said due to the efforts of the frontline heroes the war against corona pandemic was fought well and several precious lives were saved, adding that those who have rendered their lives in this war were national heroes and their sacrifices would be remembered.

The Commissioner said that NCOC played an imperative role in containing the disease and decision making process in the hour of emergency.

He urged masses to follow the government SOPs and take all preventive and precautionary measures to avert coronavirus contraction and spread.

"We pay homage to all frontline medical staff and doctors who are working relentlessly to combat the Pandemic," he added.