UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Hazara Pays Tribute To Frontline Forces In War Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 07:21 PM

Commissioner Hazara pays tribute to frontline forces in war against COVID-19

Commissioner Hazara Zahirul Islam Friday paid tribute and homage to doctors, paramedic, nurses, police, civil administrations, Pak Armed Forces, Information, Relief and other frontline forces and department in war against COVID-19

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Zahirul islam Friday paid tribute and homage to doctors, paramedic, nurses, police, civil administrations, Pak Armed Forces, Information, Relief and other frontline forces and department in war against COVID-19.

In his message in connection with "100-day of Nation's Resolve" by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), he said that the entire nation is proud of the health professionals working to turn the tide against the coronavirus pandemic.

He said due to the efforts of the frontline heroes the war against corona pandemic was fought well and several precious lives were saved, adding that those who have rendered their lives in this war were national heroes and their sacrifices would be remembered.

The Commissioner said that NCOC played an imperative role in containing the disease and decision making process in the hour of emergency.

He urged masses to follow the government SOPs and take all preventive and precautionary measures to avert coronavirus contraction and spread.

"We pay homage to all frontline medical staff and doctors who are working relentlessly to combat the Pandemic," he added.

Related Topics

Police All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates newly married Em ..

39 minutes ago

KP achieves 54 percent recovery of corona patients ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 22 more lives in Sindh, infects 14 ..

2 minutes ago

Google seeks clarification on French news rights r ..

2 minutes ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi phones ECO secretary general; ..

2 minutes ago

Putin: Russian Never Restricted, Will Not Restrict ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.